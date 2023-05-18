Tapestry of Art and Music fundraiser coming soon

May 27 event is being held to support Headwaters Arts

By Zachary Roman

The local art community has answered the call to support Headwaters Arts, a non-profit dedicated to supporting local artists right back.

On May 27, Headwaters Arts is hosting its Tapestry of Art and Music fundraiser.

If you missed the Citizen’s first article on the event, here’s how it works: In April, Headwaters Arts asked local artists to register and receive a six-by-six inch blank canvas, on which they would create a piece of art depicting how art inspires them.

These pieces were subsequently donated to Headwaters Arts, and they’ll be put on display as a large mosaic on the 27th — and they’ll be for sale too.

All funds raised from the sale, which is being held at the Alton Mill Arts Centre, will go to Headwaters Arts.

The canvases will be displayed as a large mosaic from 1 to 5 p.m. on May 27 at the Alton Mill Arts Centre

Here’s the agenda for the day of art, music, food and drink, and fun: from 1 to 2:30 p.m. the mosaic will be previewed; from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. the Achill Choral Society will perform; and from 3:30 to 5 p.m. there will be a reception and sales of the art will begin. The day’s events will all be happening outside in the tented annex outside the Arts Centre.

Attendees can purchase one canvas for $40 or two for $75. Attendees can also enter a free raffle to win one of the canvases.

Nancy Kluger, Chair of Headwaters Arts’ Events Committee, said the response from artists for the Tapestry of Art and Music event has been overwhelming.

“We are just so grateful for their generosity and for all to see this beautiful tapestry wall of artwork,” said Kluger.

Over 60 artists responded to Headwaters Arts’ call.

Sue Powell, Headwaters Arts’ Marketing Lead, said Headwaters Arts’ goal from the fundraiser is to be resilient and continue to grow its year-round shows, as well as publish its first-ever members directory. The non-profit also wants to increase its membership and offer new opportunities for local artists.

Margi Taylor, Headwaters Arts’ Acting President, said the non-profit is excited to celebrate and shine a light on the talent of local artists. Taylor thanked Dufferin County for its funding that’s supporting the event this month.

For more information about the upcoming fundraiser, those interested can visit headwatersarts.org.

