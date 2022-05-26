Sylvia Jones seeking re-election as Progressive Conservative MPP

May 26, 2022

By Paula Brown

Progressive Conservative MPP Sylvia Jones is looking to extend her run as a Member of Provincial Parliament for Dufferin-Caledon as she runs for a fifth successive term at Queen’s Park.

Jones officially kicked off her campaign for re-election on May 7 at her campaign office, located at 311A Broadway in Orangeville, ahead of next month’s provincial election.

Speaking with the Citizen, Jones shared why she chose to run for re-election.

“I love representing Dufferin-Caledon at Queen’s Park. Sharing how Dufferin-Caledon is unique, how we have some very special features and community that I want to be able to continue to serve as a member of provincial parliament,” she said. “I’ve been able to do that, I think, effectively both in opposition and now serving in Doug Ford’s cabinet.”

In 2018, Jones was voted in as the MPP for Dufferin-Caledon for a fourth successive term at Queen’s Park. In the election, she garnered more 53 per cent of the local vote winning with 29,701 votes.

“We’ve been out door knocking and talking to friends and neighbours to remind them about the campaign, the election, the advanced polls and ultimately sharing why I, as a member of the Doug Ford government, want to see us continuing government,” said Jones. “I’m doing the same thing I have done in every election I have volunteer on and worked as a candidate in and that is reminding people that I want to serve as their Member of Provincial Parliament. I have the drive, desire and work ethic to do that, and I have a proven track record that says I can get the job done.”

At the top of Jones’ campaign platform is a focus on affordable housing as well as available housing for seniors in the community.

“What I’m hearing is that people want a government that understands our children’s need to find and afford a house in the community they grew up in, and our seniors need to be able to age and stay in the community where they have connections to family, faith, and friends,” said Jones.

The Progressive Conservative government has been campaign with the slogan “Let’s Get It Done”. When asked what she believes this means in connection to Dufferin-Caledon, Jones said, “I think it means planning for the future. If we do not have sufficient hospital capacity, we have a problem; if we don’t have sufficient long-term care bed capacity, then we have a problem; if we don’t have affordable housing, it forces people to move out of the community. All of those pieces really come back to planning for the future.”

While Dufferin-Caledon Green Party, Liberal, and NDP candidates have platforms protesting the construction of Hwy. 413, Jones is in support for the new connective highway.

“We need to be able to start planning and appreciating that there are people and goods who need to move from point A to point B. When we do not plan for it that’s when we get gridlock, that’s when we get frustration, and that’s when we run into problem.”

Jones noted the construction of Hwy 410 as an example of why she supports the project.

“I cannot imagine today not having the 410 as an option for commuters and travellers,” said Jones.

Jones will face competition for seven other candidates running in Dufferin-Caledon including;

Andrea Banyai – New Blue

Laura Campbell – Green Party

Erickumar Emmanuel – Ontario Moderate Party

Bob Gordanier – Liberals

Lily Nguyen – Ontario Party

Tess Prendergast – NDP

Kay Sayer – Public Benefit Party

The provincial election will take place on June 2.

