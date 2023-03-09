SUSPICIOUS DEATHS INVESTIGATED

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are continuing to investigate two deaths in the Town of Caledon.

“On March 4, 2023, shortly after 8:00 a.m., officers from the Caledon Detachment of the OPP responded to a reported disturbance in the area of Heather Street in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Officers located two individuals inside the residence with apparent gunshot wounds. A male and a female were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The deceased have been identified as 29-year-old Cassie Antle of Mono and 24-year-old David Evans from Orangeville.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there are no concerns for public safety.

“The Caledon Detachment Major Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance of OPP Forensic Identification Services and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.”

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation should contact the Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, you never have to testify and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

MULTIPLE CHARGES FOLLOWING SUSPICIOUS PERSON

INVESTIGATION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple charges following a suspicious person investigation.

“On March 3, 2023, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Caledon OPP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle/person on McCandless Court, near Paisley Green Avenue, in the Town of Caledon,” Police said. “Officers arrived minutes later and located the vehicle. Once the driver realized police had arrived, an attempt to flee was made by driving into both police cruisers that were positioned in a way to prevent escape. A foot pursuit followed when it was observed that the suspect was also armed with a handgun. The accused was arrested without any further incidents.”

As a result of the investigation, Nathaniel Snowden, 34, of Toronto, was charged with:

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited / restricted firearm

Possession of firearm at unauthorized place

Careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Dangerous operation

Assault peace officer with a weapon – two counts

Operation while prohibited

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order – two counts

Flight from peace officer

Failure to comply with prohibition order

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 – two counts

Possession of break in instruments

Driving while under suspension

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused was held for a Bail Hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

The charges have not been proven.

“Caledon OPP would like to thank the resident for making the call to police. It was that report along with the officers’ quick response that resulted in an arrest, multiple charges, and a weapon taken off our streets. If you witness activity that is suspicious in your neighbourhood, call 9-1-1 to report it.”

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

OFFICER ADMINISTERS

LIFE-SAVING NALOXONE

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have administered life-saving Naloxone.

“On March 1, 2023, at approximately 9:18 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a report of an unresponsive person at a residence in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Upon arrival, a female was observed unconscious on the floor and CPR was being performed. Officers administered Naloxone and continued CPR. Although still unresponsive, it was determined that she was now breathing, and first aid continued until paramedics arrived. She was then transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.

“Illegal fentanyl is being mixed with other drugs, such as cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, MDMA, and illicit cannabis. This is especially dangerous because people are often unaware that fentanyl has been added.”

On June 5, 2019 the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Opioids Working Group released their Opioids and Overdoses: Impact and Strategies report, highlighting the alarming increase of opioid overdoses and deaths across Ontario. The report contains information relating to OPP opioid seizures, overdoses, and relevant strategies.

The Opioids and Overdoses: Impact and Strategies report can be found at www.opp.ca/opioids. The page also includes important resources.

Additionally, the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act (GSDOA), which became law in May 2017, provides some legal protection for individuals who seek emergency help during an overdose. The intention of the Act is to reduce fear of police attending overdose events and embolden people to seek life-saving assistance and stay with the victim in the event of an overdose. This is particularly important in the face of the opioid crisis. More information is available at www.opp.ca/overdose.

If you have any information regarding drug activity in your neighbourhood, contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

OPIOID WARNING

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Central Region are warning members of the public of a possible highly potent and potentially fatal strain of illicit opioids that may be circulating within the County of Simcoe and the District Municipality of Muskoka after seven people have lost their lives in Central Region from a suspected opioid overdose in the last seven days.

“Fentanyl is an extremely potent synthetic opioid up to 100 times more potent than morphine and up to 40-50 times more potent than heroin,” say Police. “Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid up to 100 times more potent than fentanyl. The prevalence of illicit opioids distributed through drug trafficking networks continues to increase. Trafficking in opioids is a very serious offence. Drug dealers are knowingly distributing products that cause harm and could kill.

“Fentanyl can be lethal in very small quantities. If someone’s drug of choice is mixed with or contains fentanyl, it can potentially kill them. Opioid users have a higher risk of experiencing an overdose due to fentanyl potency, especially when the fentanyl is illicit and not sourced from a pharmaceutical company. It is impossible for a user to determine the quantity of fentanyl they may be using because you can’t see, smell or taste it.”

Symptoms of fentanyl/opioid exposure can include:

Difficulty walking, talking or staying awake

Blue lips or nails

Very small pupils

Cold and clammy skin

Dizziness and confusion

Extreme drowsiness

Choking, gurgling or snoring sounds

Inability to wake up, even when shaken or shouted at

Slow, weak or not breathing

If you, or someone you know, experiences any of these symptoms, stay at the scene and call 9-1-1 to save a life.

“Naloxone is a drug that temporarily reverses the effects of opioids, including respiratory depression, sedation and hypotension, and allows time for medical help to arrive. The OPP has provided frontline officers with naloxone intranasal spray to help protect officers and the public from potential fentanyl exposure when attending an opioid-related incident.

“Members of the public who may be at risk of experiencing an overdose, or know someone who is, are encouraged to acquire a naloxone kit available free of charge at the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, Community Health Centres, and many pharmacies across the region. Learn more: www.simcoemuskokahealth.org/Topics/drugs/opioids.”

Anyone with any information about drug trafficking in our communities is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.

