SUSPICIOUS DEATH RULED HOMICIDE

May 5, 2022 · 0 Comments

The suspicious death investigation reported in Caledon on April 22, 2022 is now classified as a homicide.

“On April 22, 2022, at approximately 5:00 a.m., officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a reported sudden death in the area of Neil Promenade, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Officers located a deceased male inside the residence with apparent gunshot wounds.”

The deceased has been identified as Tessio Hanna, age 39, of Caledon.

“A post-mortem examination was conducted by the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto. The death was ruled a homicide. The investigation is ongoing by the Caledon Detachment Major Crime Unit, under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch, and with the assistance of OPP Forensic Identification Services and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

“Anyone with information, particularly those that were in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Mayfield Road on April 22, 2022 between the hours of 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. are urged to contact the Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122. Dash cam footage during that period is of particular interest.”

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged the driver who collided with a traffic light pole with impaired operation.

“On April 26, 2022, at approximately 10:48 p.m., officers responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 10 in Caledon Village,” say Police. “The vehicle knocked down a traffic light pole. No injuries were reported.

“During the interaction, officers formed grounds that the driver’s abilities were impaired. As a result, the driver was arrested for impaired operation and transported to the Caledon OPP detachment where breath tests were conducted.”

Consequently, Rupender Singh, 26, of Brampton was changed with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available

Driver fail to surrender licence

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 7, 2022, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

In addition to having to attend court, the involved vehicle was impounded for seven days and the driver’s licence was suspended for a period of 90 days.

“Whether you are impaired by alcohol or drugs, impaired is impaired and driving under the influence of either is a criminal offence,” Police added. “If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture.”

NATIONAL VOLUNTEER WEEK

During National Volunteer Week (April 24-30), the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) thanked their nearly 600 Auxiliary members for their exemplary service and commitment to community safety.

“OPP Auxiliary members are dedicated volunteers who work with frontline OPP officers to ensure safety and well-being in the province of Ontario,” say Police. “They receive customized training and a unique uniform. Their duties may include assisting regular members with patrols, community events, seat belt clinics, RIDE initiatives, safety displays, presentations, victim assistance and ceremonial events.

“One important role of the OPP Auxiliary members is supporting crime prevention. Beginning in March 2022, Auxiliary members began providing fraud prevention presentations across Ontario. With rates of fraud increasing each year, the goal of the presentations is to prevent victimization and support community safety.

“In 2021, OPP Auxiliary members generously contributed approximately 70,000 hours to communities across Ontario. They also raised more than 16,000 lbs of food donations and $42,000 in cash donations for local food banks. Since 2012, OPP Auxiliary members have logged more than 1.3 million hours of service.”

TRAFFIC COMPLAINT LEADS TO ARREST

Members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint in Alliston, which resulted in an arrest.

“On Saturday, April 30, 2022 at approximately 12:45 a.m. police responded to a call reported by a concerned citizen,” say Police. “The vehicle was quickly located and police began their investigation.”

As a result of the investigation, 24-year-old Connor Brown of Alliston was arrested and charged with the following:

Operation while impaired- alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration-80 plus

Having care or control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Having care or control of a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

Obstruct peace officer

The accused had their driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for seven days.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford on May 19, 2022.

The charges have not been proven.

“Everyone has a role to play in keeping our roads safe. If you plan on drinking, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. Citizens are also encouraged to call police if they suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs. These measures can go a long way in keeping impaired drivers off our roads.”

Readers Comments (0)