Subsidize 407 trucker tolls and save farmland: reader

July 28, 2022

I am sympathetic to the concerns that truck drivers have about their need for the 413. But it will be a decade before it is built. That’s a long time to wait.

Doug Ford could address the need for faster travel times right now by subsidizing the tolls on the 407 which would make it affordable for commercial drivers.

Save farmland, prevent sprawl and preserve the beauty of our countryside while saving taxpayer money

Barbara Horvath

