STUNT DRIVING, IMPAIRED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle for excessive speed and charged the driver for stunt driving and impaired operation.

“On March 3, 2023, shortly after 5:00 p.m. while on a general patrol on Innis Lake Road near King Street in the Town of Caledon, a vehicle was observed traveling at a speed of 152 km/h in a 80 km/h zone,” say Police. “The vehicle was stopped, and the officer met with the driver.

“During the course of the investigation, the officer formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operation a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested. Later breath tests revealed a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 2.5 times over the legal limit.”

As a result, a 39-year-old female from Caledon was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Perform stunt – excessive speed

Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 23, 2023. The driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for 14 days.

The charges have not been proven.

“Some drivers continue to take unnecessary chances and engaging in dangerous driving behaviors such as mixing impaired driving with speeding,” say Police. “Motorists are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, you never have to testify and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving

