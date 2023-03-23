STOLEN CAR ARREST LEADS TO NUMEROUS CHARGES

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment were on proactive patrol when they located a stolen vehicle and suspects in the Town of Caledon.

“On Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 5:20pm, officers were conducting proactive patrol in Bolton when they located a reported stolen vehicle in a parking lot,” say Police. “There were two occupants in the vehicle at the time and officers took immediate steps to block the vehicle in preventing a pursuit.

“As officers were in the process of arresting the vehicle occupants one subject fled on foot but was quickly located and secured. A large amount of stolen property was recovered in the vehicle including various pieces of stolen identification, credit cards and break-in instruments.”

Manpreet Singh Dhillon, 39, from Brampton has been charged with:

Fail to Comply with Release Order

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Possession of Stolen Identity Document

Possession of Stolen Credit Card

Possession of Break-In Instruments

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possess Automobile Master Key

Escape Lawful Custody

Flight From Police

Ranbit Singh Toor, 39, from Mississauga has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Possession of Stolen Identity Document

Possession of Break-In Instruments

Possess Automobile Master Key

The charges have not been proven.

Caledon residents are reminded not to leave wallets, credit cards or other pieces of banking or identification in their unattended vehicles.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers

at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous and never have to testify.

IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment have charged a driver with impaired driving following a collision on Highway 10 in the Town of Caledon.

“On Saturday, March 18, 2023 at approximately 12:45 p.m. officers were called to a collision at the intersection of Highway 10 and King St.,” say Police. “Witnesses to the collision quickly removed the keys from one of the vehicles when they noticed signs of impairment from the driver. When officers arrived, they arrested one involved driver for impaired driving. There were no injuries in the collision.

Colin Rae, 55, from Hanover, has been charged with:

Drive while Impaired by Alcohol

Operate a Vehicle with Over 80mgs of Alcohol

Drive with Liquor Readily Available.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Orangeville Provincial Court in April.

The charges have not been proven.

CRASH INVESTIGATION

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment investigated a two-vehicle collision involving an impaired drivers overnight in the Town Caledon.

“On Friday, March 17, 2023 at approximately 11:03 p.m. officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 10 north of Olde Baseline Road,” say Police. “There were no injuries in the collision. One driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested at the scene.”

Jagmeet Singh Chahal, 26, from Amaranth, has been charged with:

Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Operate a Vehicle with Over 80mgs of Alcohol

The accused is scheduled to appear in Orangeville Provincial Court in April.

The charges have not been proven.

ATTEMPTED VEHICLE THEFT

Members of the Caledon OPP Detachment are asking for the public’s assistance in persons and vehicle involved in attempted theft in the Town of Caledon.

“Caledon OPP officers were called to the area of St. Michaels Court in Bolton regarding a suspicious vehicle and attempted theft of a motor vehicle,” say Police. “Surveillance footage was captured of the suspects in this attempted theft and the public’s assistance is requested to identify the persons and vehicles involved.

“On February 26, 2023 a white delivery van driver was observed taking photos of a pick-up truck motor vehicle. On March 3, 2023 at approximately 2:00 a.m. individuals attended the residence and attempted to enter the motor vehicle but was scared off by a car alarm.”

If you have any information in relation these thefts, please call the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers

at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

SUSPENDED DRIVER

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment charged a driver with a suspended license after they drove to police office to make report.

“On Friday, March 17, 2023 at approximately 11:00 p.m. officers took the report of stolen license plates from a driver who came to the Caledon OPP Detachment,” say Police. “Officers learned that the plates were not stolen but had in fact been seized by another police service because of a traffic stop.

“The complainant was found to be a prohibited driver under the Criminal Code and had driven to the Caledon Detachment to make the report.”

Gianpaolo Salvatore, 30, Woodbridge, has been charged with:

Drive while Prohibited

The accused is scheduled to appear in Orangeville Provincial Court in April.

The charges have not been proven.

ENSURE PLATES ARE VALID: POLICE

The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has now installed and activated the Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) and In-Car-Camera (ICC) systems in all patrol vehicles.

“As a result of in investments made by government in the OPP and municipal police services in the province, the OPP is introducing in-car video recording equipment with an integrated ALPR functionality to all its frontline police vehicles at detachments across Ontario,” say Police. “This is an example of the OPP’s commitment to increasing transparency and accountability in the policing of our communities, and to leverage technologies that will enhance community and officer safety. These technologies will be used to gather enhanced evidence to be used in the prosecution of offences and will also highlight the professionalism our members display every day as they work to ensure safe communities.

“In addition to the benefits that will come with having an objective video recording of an interaction between an officer and member of the public, the integrated ALPR functionality will dramatically enhance the ability of an officer to detect licence plates that are linked with criminal or traffic offences. Examples would include plates associated with wanted or missing people, stolen vehicles, stolen or unattached licences plates, suspended and prohibited drivers and with other emergent situations like Amber Alerts.”

The Nottawasaga Detachment continues to see drivers operating vehicles that do not have valid, registered plates.

“Although vehicle owners are not required to purchase a validation sticker for their vehicle, licence plates are still required to be renewed annually or bi-annually. There is a charge under the Highway Traffic Act.

For those who are unaware, the renewal itself is free of charge and can easily be done online: https://www.ontario.ca/page/renew-your-licence-plate

Please be aware that you can sign up for digital renewal reminders as well: https://www.ontario.ca/page/get-serviceontario-digital-reminders

