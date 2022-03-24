SHOPLIFTING ARRESTS

March 24, 2022 · 0 Comments

The Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and uniformed members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a search warrant and laid charges in relation to eight separate shoplifting incidents between January and March 2022.

“The first theft was investigated on January 4, 2022,” say Police. “Seven additional incidents were reported by two Caledon businesses, the last one being on March 8, 2022 when an employee was assaulted. A suspect was identified and a search warrant was sought and executed on March 18, 2022.”

As a result of the investigation, Michael Celenza, 24, of Brampton, was charged with:

Theft under $5000 – Shoplifting (8 counts)

Robbery with theft

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on June 2, 2022, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

If you witness a crime, report it. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.

FATAL HOUSE FIRE IN ALLISTON

Members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a house fire on Albert Street in Alliston.

“On Sunday March, 20, 2021, at approximately 7:20 p.m., police received a call of a structure fire,” say Police. “Police arrived on scene along with New Tecumseth Fire Department and Simcoe County Paramedics Services. Upon arrival, first responders observed a home fully engulfed in flames. New Tecumseth Fire rescued one female from the residence who was assessed on scene by paramedics and transported to a local hospital.”

The female was later air lifted to a Toronto area trauma centre.

The rescued female, 69-year-old, Nancy Stevens of Alliston has since succumbed to her injuries at hospital.

“The Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office was notified and attended the scene on March 21, 2022,” say Police. “At this time, the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office has deemed the fire to be non-suspicious. The investigation is ongoing with regards to the cause.”

ROAD DEATHS LINKED

TO AGGRESSIVE DRIVERS REACH 10-YEAR HIGH

Speeding was among the more prevalent behaviours to wreak havoc on Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-patrolled roads in 2021, contributing to the loss of 81 lives and marking a 10-year high in speed-related road deaths, say Police.

ROADS

A total of 315 people died on roads last year, up three per cent over 2020. Alongside speeding, fatalities linked to inattentive drivers were up 29 per cent, while alcohol/drug-related deaths decreased by close to 50 per cent. Seatbelt-related deaths were also down last year over the previous year.

Collisions were up eight per cent in 2021 over the previous year, with OPP officers responding to 60,544 road crashes.

Collisions involving commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) were also up, with 7,215 crashes marking a 17 per cent increase. The OPP also saw a 26 per cent increase in CMV collisions that resulted in fatalities in 2021, with 72 people losing their lives in these crashes.

Motorcycle fatalities were down 17 per cent, with 35 people losing their lives last year.

MARINE

The OPP responded to 23 fatal marine incidents last year which took 27 lives and marked a 16 per cent decrease in fatalities over 2020. The majority (24) of the deceased were not wearing a lifejacket. With capsized vessels and falling overboard cited as the primary causes in all but four of the fatalities, the data speaks to the critical role of a properly worn lifejacket when boating or paddling.

Almost half of the vessels involved in the incidents were non-motorized (e.g. canoe, kayak, stand-up paddle board).

OFF-ROAD

22 people died in off-road vehicle incidents last year, down marginally from 2020. Alcohol/drugs were a factor in just over one third of the fatalities. Only half of those who died were wearing a helmet.

The OPP is reminding Ontarians that everyone has a role to play in reducing the number of traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries. Whether you are driving a car, off-road vehicle or paddling in a canoe, always operate your vehicle/vessel safely, always wear your seatbelt when you hit the road, your lifejacket on the water and your helmet while off-roading.

Please do your part to keep you, your loved ones and those with whom you share our roads, waterways and trails safe. By doing so, Ontarians can collectively and significantly reduce the number of preventable deaths and injuries.

