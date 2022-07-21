SEXUAL ASSAULT INVESTIGATED

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a sexual assault that occurred on a Brampton Transit bus and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect.

“On July 12, 2022, Caledon OPP responded to a report of a sexual assault,” say Police. “It occurred on a Brampton Transit bus at approximately 11:25 p.m. on Airport Road near Mayfield Road in the Town of Caledon. No injuries were sustained as a result of the assault. Photographs were obtained from video surveillance footage.”

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 30 to 35 years of age, East Indian, black turban, beard, and wearing a green t-shirt and black pants.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who can identify the suspect in the attached photographs or has additional information is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit at 905-284-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

CYCLIST STRUCK

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious collision that involved a cyclist struck on Airport Road in the Town of Caledon.

“On July 20, 2022, just before 12:30 a.m., Caledon OPP, along with emergency services, responded to a collision involving a pickup truck and bicycle on Airport Road,” say Police. “The initial investigation revealed that the pickup truck was traveling southbound on Airport Road in the Mayfield Road area when the truck and cyclist collided. The cyclist was transported to a local hospital where he was later transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.”

The OPP Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team was brought in to investigate.

The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

INFO SOUGHT AFTER ROBBERY

The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an armed robbery call at a local business in Adjala-Tosorontio.

“On July 17, 2022, at approximately 6:25 a.m., Nottawasaga OPP received information that a local business on Highway 9 of Adjala-Tosorontio had just been robbed,” say Police. “The male suspect entered the business and demanded money while showing a gun in his waistband. The victim immediately handed over cash and the male left prior to police arrival.

“The male was observed heading Westbound on Highway 9 towards Airport Road on a motorcycle. Police believe the suspect is armed and has been involved in other incidents. If suspect is observed, please do not approach. Please call police immediately.”

Suspect description:

Male

Olive skin tone

20-30 years of age

Black or brown hair

Wearing a black puffer style jacket

Black pants

Tan/brown boots

Black motocross helmet with yellow/green accents

Black gloves with matching yellow/green accents

Dark sunglasses

Vehicle description:

White and black Kawasaki Ninja (possibly a 300 model). No plate.

“GRANDPARENT SCAM” WARNING

Members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) want to remind the public to be vigilant of emergency phone call scams. Please speak to your vulnerable or elderly family members about these scams.

“‘Grandma, it’s me…I need help…please don’t tell anyone’ – That is a common opening line used to target unsuspecting victims as part of an emergency scam,” say Police. “Scammers prey on vulnerable persons and seniors and play on their emotions to defraud them of their money.

“In a typical emergency scam, the victim will receive a frantic phone call from someone claiming to be a grandchild or loved one. Quite often the calls are made in the middle of the night to cause further confusion and to come across as extremely urgent. Scammers will often state that they are not feeling well, therefore, sound a bit different. The caller will explain that they are involved in some sort of trouble with the law or have trouble returning from a foreign country and need money right away.”

The scammers will often request an electronic money transfer or money to be withdrawn and picked up by a courier service.

Be aware of emergency scam warning signs:

Urgency: The scammer always makes the request sound very urgent, which may cause the victim to not verify the story.

Fear: The scammer plays on the victim’s emotions by generating a sense of fear. For instance, they may say, “I’m really scared and I need help from you now.”

Secrecy: The scammer pleads with the victim not to tell anyone about the situation, such as, “Please don’t tell my parents, they would be so mad.”

To avoid becoming a victim, police advise to first check with another family member or trusted friend to verify the information BEFORE sending money.

For more information regarding ongoing scams in Canada or to report fraud, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at antifraudcentre.ca. If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, call the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

