SERIOUS COLLISION

March 2, 2023 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a serious collision on Highway 10 in the Town of Caledon.

“On February 24, 2022, at approximately 6:35 a.m., officers and emergency crews responded to a five-vehicle collision on Highway 10 between Olde Base Line Road and Charleston Sideroad,” say Police. “Two individuals were transported by air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre. An additional three reported minor injuries.”

Highway 10 in both directions between Olde Base Line Road and Charleston Sideroad was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage are asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

IMPAIRED OPERATION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two drivers with impaired operation.

“On February 24, 2023, at approximately 7:13 p.m., a motorist contacted the OPP to report a vehicle on Highway 9, near Albion Trial, being operated in a concerning manner,” say Police. “While officers were enroute to the location, a second call was received involving the same vehicle to report that it was now involved in a single motor vehicle collision. During the course of the investigation, the driver was arrested for impaired operation since officers formed grounds that their ability to operation a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

As a result, Edgar Espinoza, 40, of Orangeville, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 17, 2023, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

The vehicle from the incident was impounded for a period of seven days. The driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

BREAK AND ENTER & IMPAIRED CHARGES



On February 26, 2023, at approximately 1:46 a.m., Caledon OPP was dispatched to a break and enter.

“The complainant reported that someone had gained access to their residence by breaking through the front door,” say Police. “Officers arrived at the residence on Winston Churchill Boulevard, near King Street, and located the accused inside the house. Further information revealed that the accused was involved in a collision nearby. Officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and subsequently made an arrest. The accused was transported to hospital to treat the injuries sustained from the single motor vehicle collision.”

As a result of the investigation, Dwayne Miller, 44, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Break & enter

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 16, 2023, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

The vehicle from the incident was impounded for a period of seven days. The driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

“Drivers are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.”

FEDERAL OFFENDER WANTED

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of Statutory Release.

“Nicholas Woodland is described as a Caucasian male, 33 years of age, 5’11” (180cm), 131lbs (59kgs) with brown hair and blue eyes,” say Police. “He is currently serving a two (2) year and two (2) month sentence for Sexual Assault, Possession of Child Pornography and Bestiality. The offender is known to frequent the Toronto, Caledon, Woodstock and Brampton areas.”

SPOT CHECK CHARGE

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a RIDE spot check and charged a driver with impaired operation.

“On February 21, 2023, officers were conducting a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot check on Forks of the Credit Road, near Dominion Street, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “At approximately 9:52 p.m., a vehicle entered the area and was met by officers. During the investigation, grounds were formed that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol, resulting in the accused being arrested.”

As a result, Simrandeep Singh, 24, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

“The driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 9, 2023, to answer to the charge.”

The charge has not been proven.

“Although the OPP runs its annual Festive RIDE campaign, RIDE spot checks are conducted throughout the year, 24/7. The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you know or suspect that a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1. In doing so, you may save a life.”

WEAPONS CHARGES

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) laid multiple charges and seized a handgun as a result of a criminal investigation in the Town of Shelburne.

“On February 25, 2023, shortly after 10:00 p.m., a keen-eyed Dufferin OPP officer while on general patrol located a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on Main Street. The officer was led into a criminal investigation and located a loaded handgun.

“One of the occupants in the vehicle attempted to flee the scene and a brief foot chase ensued. The suspect was subsequently taken into custody and all three occupants were placed under arrest. The handgun was seized along with a knife, balaclavas and zip ties.”

As a result of the investigation, Lucas John-Hope-Pickett, 23, from Toronto has been charged with:

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Carrying concealed weapon

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

Obstruct Peace Officer

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary t to prohibition order

Resist Peace Officer

Kacy Cockfield, 22-year-old, from Pickering has been charged with:

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Obstruct Peace Officer

Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

Failure to comply with undertaking

Keon Cockfield, 20-year-old from Dundalk has been charged with:

Failure to comply with release order – other that to attend court – (three counts)

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Obstruct Peace Officer

Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

The three accused person were transported to the Dufferin Detachment where they were held for a bail hearing.

The charges have not been proven.

The Dufferin OPP is committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

