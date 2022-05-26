Scoreless in Greater Victoria for York United over weekend

By Robert Belardi

The Nine Stripes travelled to Greater Victoria, B.C., to take on Pacific FC over the long weekend.

Unfortunately for those in attendance and everyone involved in the match, neither side was able to figure each other out.

In the first 10 minutes of play, Pacific FC saw a few chances come their way. But the giant, righteous palms of York United netminder Niko Giantsopoulos stood in harm’s way to keep the game level.

Hemmed in their own half by Pacific for majority of the opening 45 minutes, York United began turning things around and began to find ways to try to get on the board.

Near the end of the first half, United forward Lowell Wright rifled the ball over the bar from outside the area. In the second half, a majestic ball from Sebastián Gutiérrez was volleyed over the bar by Wright in the 57-minute.

A few chances came towards the end of the match, but nothing to show for it for either side as Pacific FC and York United did face-off again Tuesday night in the Canadian Championship quarter final.

“They’ve been a top team in the league. They’ve been fantastic this year. Especially at home, they’re unbelievable at home. I’m extremely pleased with the clean sheet because it’s not easy, coming here and stopping that offence,” said York United head coach Martin Nash in the post-match press conference.

“Both teams were really physical. Both teams really wanted to win and they battled it out. It’s good to see tough competitive matches. It was kind of on the edge a little bit, but you saw two teams that really wanted to win.”

Just a day later on May 21, the Nine Stripes unveiled the club has sent off their goaltender Giantsopoulos off on a short-loan to MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps.

Giantsopoulos joined the Whitecaps side in North Carolina for their match this past Sunday against Charlotte FC.

Following the match, Giantsopolous has returned for the Canadian Championship quarter finals.

Giantsopoulos has played every game for York United thus far and was undoubtedly the number one choice goalkeeper for this upcoming season, after United let go of Nathan Ingham.

His match against Pacific FC was his third clean sheet of the season across all competitions.

This Sunday, York United will host Cavalry FC at York Lions Stadium. Kick-off is at 2.00 p.m.

