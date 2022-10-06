SCHOOL EVACUATED WEDNESDAY

Students from Mayfield Secondary School were evacuated Wednesday due to a police investigation. In a statement, Caledon OPP said “members of the public can expect to see increased police presence in the Mayfield/Bramalea Road area in Caledon. As the result of an ongoing police investigation, Mayfield Secondary School and the Walmart across the road have been evacuated.” Parents looking to pick up their children were asked to do so at James Grieve Public School. More information was expected to be made public after press time this week.

TWO CHARGED

IN RELATION TO SHOOTING

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two individuals in connection to a shooting.

“On September 30, 2022, at approximately 4:19 a.m., Caledon OPP responded to a shooting on Old School Road in the Town of Caledon,” said Police. “The Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit was engaged to investigate and was assisted by the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), OPP’s Forensic Identification Services, Central Region Canine, and the Emergency Response Team (ERT).”

Later that same day, the investigation led officers to arrest two individuals in connection to the incident.

Adnan Jajja, 39, of Surrey BC, was charged with:

Attempt to commit murder using firearm

Assault with a weapon

Pointing a firearm

Uttering treats – cause death or bodily harm

Navjot Singh, 25, also from Surrey BC, was charged with:

Attempt to commit murder using firearm

Assault with a weapon

Both were held in custody pending a Bail Hearing.

The charges have not been proven.

It was determined that there were no threats to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information in relation to this incident, please contact the Caledon’s Major Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.

ARMED ROBBERY INVESTIGATION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have responded to a second armed robbery in Bolton in a week and are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects.

“On September 23, 2022, at approximately 5:27 p.m., Caledon OPP was alerted of a robbery that took place at a business at 18 King Street East in the Town of Caledon,” said Police. “The investigation revealed that at approximately 5:12 p.m., two males entered the business, one of which was holding a firearm, and demanded the location where narcotics were kept. A third male waited outside in the driver seat of an older model black sedan. They fled the scene westbound on King Street East at a high rate of speed with a quantity of currency and narcotics.”

The following descriptors were obtained:

Suspect 1: Male, black, thin built, 18-25 years old, 5’3”, wearing a grey hoodie, dark blue pants, white shotes, a surgical mask, and yellow construction gloves. This suspect carried a black duffle bag and a black pistol

Suspect 2: Male black, thin built, 18-25 years old, 5’5”, wearing a black hoodie, grey or camo pants, black shoes with red accents, a surgical mask, and yellow construction gloves

Suspect 3: Male, black, thin built, wearing a surgical mask and a black or dark grey hoodie

“A week later, on September 30, 2022, at approximately 10:43 a.m., Caledon OPP responded to an additional armed robbery that had just taken place. Police have information to believe that the suspects and vehicle used are the same. They left with a quantity of narcotics and currency. The vehicle is believed to be an older model black Honda, possibly an Accord. Video surveillance is not yet available. It may be provided at a later date if it may assist in the identification of the suspects.

“The investigation is ongoing with the assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Unit (FIS). The OPP is also working closely with its neighbouring municipal police partners to investigate these and other GTA robberies that are believed to be related. If you have any information in relation to this incident, please contact the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.”

Tips during and after a robbery has occurred:

Even with a robbery prevention program in place, robberies may occur. All employees should know how to handle those few moments during a robbery to ensure personal safety.

Don’t argue. The offender may be more frightened than you

Do exactly as you are asked

Don’t make any sudden moves. Tell the offender every move you plan to make before you do it

If you are not alone in the store, tell the offender someone else is there to avoid any surprise entrances

Don’t set off the alarm or call 911 until after the offender has left the premise to avoid a hostage situation

Try to memorize the offender’s descriptors and details as you’ll need to write it down later

After…

Protect the crime scene and don’t touch anything the offender may have touched. This includes the counter, which may hold fingerprint evidence and the floor where the offender walked, which may include significant footwear evidence

Lock the doors immediately after the offender has left

Activate your alarm and call 911

As soon as possible, write down the offender’s descriptors and details and a description of the vehicle and licence plate number

SERIOUS COLLISION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on scene of a serious collision on Highway 10 in the Town of Caledon.

“On September 29, 2022, at approximately 6:16 a.m., officers and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 10 at Old School Road,” said Police. “One person has been transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.”

Highway 10 in both directions between Mayfield Road and King Street was closed while the OPP Technical Collision Investigation Unit assisted with the investigation

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage are asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

