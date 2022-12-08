Robert F. Hall boys in

tier one hockey this year

December 8, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

After the Wolfpack were crowned tier 2 ROPSSAA ice hockey champions, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

And, of course, much like everything, it was a time where nobody had hit the ice pads for school sport.

But, as that is now a somewhat distant memory, Wolfpack hockey is back with a new face at the helm of the team and in a new division.

Former head coach Mike Mattachini has retired and is now an assistant coach with the team. Lee Erwin, who has been with the Wolfpack hockey team for the past five years by his side, has now taken the head coach responsibility.

“We knew going in we were going to have a young team. We definitely thought tier one was the right place for us to be. Our school is growing. So, our numbers are growing as well. We won’t be able to compete at OFSAA at the AA level anymore because we will be a AAA centre now,” Erwin said.

“It’s been exciting because we don’t know any of the players anymore. It’s been exciting to get to know the players and we’re definitely a lot younger than what we’re used to.”

This past Monday in Mississauga, the Wolfpack opened up their season with a three-game set at Iceland Arena, having taken on the Lorne Park Secondary School Spartans, Humberview Secondary School Huskies and the Mayfield Secondary School Mavericks respectively.

Out of five teams in the division, including the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Secondary School Lions, three teams are within Caledon.

“I think it’s good when teams have a bit of a rivalry together and, let’s face it, Humberview, Mayfield and Hall are so close in proximity. It’s always a little bit extra special to play them. I enjoy it and I think the kids do as well.”

With cross-town rivalries set to take place, the Wolfpack took on the Spartans from Mississauga to open up the year and tied the game 4-4.

Ethan Brassard scored twice for the Wolfpack. Sebastian Byrne and Keelan Ferreira had the other two goals.

In their next outing, the Wolfpack won a close battle against the Huskies 5-4. Brassard, Owen Guiliani, Lucas Da Silva (2) and Nicholas Frasca were all responsible for the scoresheet, and, in Game Three of the day, ended up falling 6-4 against the Mavericks.

“All three games were high scoring games. So, definitely one of the things we’re going to need to work on is team defence. We’ve been impressed with our young d-core, moving the puck well. But as a team and as a unit, we need to be on the same page.”

Erwin, who is a father of two, has coached his two sons in hockey for roughly 15 years and he previously coached high school hockey at St. Augustine. Bringing over 20 years of experience behind the bench, the Wolfpack team is in good hands.

This year, unlike past years, is a tournament-style season. The next group of games will take place next Friday, December 16, at Caledon East Arena. The Wolfpack will take on Our Lady of Mount Carmel Lions at 11:00 a.m. before taking on the Lorne Park Spartans at 1:00 p.m.

The regular season will conclude on Monday, December 19 against the Lions at Iceland Arena. Then, the top three teams will make the playoffs with the first seed receiving a bye.

To follow Wolfpack hockey online, please head to ropssaa.org.

