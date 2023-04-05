ROBBERY INVESTIGATION

April 5, 2023 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for information that may assist with a robbery investigation.

“On February 16, 2023, at approximately 1:00 a.m., a robbery took place at a trucking yard on Mayfield Road, near Humber Station Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The victim reports being robbed by a group of males. The group operated various vehicles including a white SUV, a black Ford Explorer, a red Peterbilt transport truck, and a black Hyundai Elantra.

“The victim left the yard in a black transport truck and was followed by the black Elantra, who attempted to have the victim stop by waving a flashlight and a handgun. The victim continued westbound onto Mayfield Road, to Highway 410, and drove to the nearest police station.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information that might assist with this ongoing investigation is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have stopped a vehicle for speeding and charged the driver with impaired operation.

“On April 4, 2023, shortly after midnight while conducting proactive speed enforcement on Highway 50 near George Bolton Parkway, a vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed,” say Police. “The vehicle was stopped, and the officer met with the driver.

“During the course of the investigation, the officer formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, Justin Berwick, 42, of Bolton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Speeding

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on April 27, 2023, to answer to the charges. The driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for 14.

The charges have not been proven.

“Some drivers continue to take unnecessary chances and engaging in dangerous driving behaviors such as mixing impaired driving with speeding,” Police continue. “Motorists are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

Additionally, on March 29, 2023, at approximately 9:49 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Horseshoe Hill Road, near The Grange Side Road, in the Town of Caledon.

“During the investigation, an arrest was made since officers formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol,” say Police. “Only minor injuries were sustained as a result of the collision.

As a result, Ryan Faria, 20, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Young driver – B.A.C. above zero

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on April 20, 2023, to answer to the charges. The vehicle was impounded for seven days, and the driver’s licence suspended for 90 days.

The charges have not been proven.

“If you are 21 and under or have a G1, G2, M1 or M2 licence, you cannot have any drugs or alcohol in your system. You will face additional penalties in addition to consequences as any other fully licenced driver.”

CYBER CRIME INVESTIGATION

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Cybercrime Investigations Team (CIT), Toronto Police Service, Peel Regional Police, Waterloo Regional Police Service, York Regional Police, London Police Service and Woodstock Police Service have been part of an FBI-led cybercrime investigation.

“Operation Cookie Monster is the culmination of a four-year investigation involving an illicit online criminal market known as the Genesis Market,” say Police. “The FBI estimates that by April 2022, 1.5 million devices connected to financial sectors, critical infrastructure, and various governments worldwide had been infected by malware. Through that malware, Genesis Market compiled stolen data such as email addresses, usernames and passwords and packaged this data for sale.

“The potential number of victims in Ontario is not known.

“In February 2023, the FBI shared information with the National Cybercrime Coordination Centre (NC3), as well as other Ontario police services, identifying several individuals, in their respective jurisdictions, who were believed to have purchased illicitly obtained information through this illicit platform.

“On April 4, 2023, officers conducted enforcement action, including three search warrants at various locations in Ontario. Electronic devices have been seized and will undergo detailed examinations. The investigations are ongoing. The OPP CIT, NC3 and our municipal partners are committed to combatting cybercrime and ensuring public safety in Ontario.”

ARRESTS IN RELATION

TO STOLEN VEHICLE

The Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested and charged three individuals in relation to a stolen motor vehicle investigation.

“On Monday, April 3, 2023, around 4:10 p.m., Huronia West OPP received information about a stolen motor vehicle from the area of Sunnidale Road and Wilson Drive, in Springwater Township,” say Police.

“Officers attended the location and spoke with the victim, who advised that the motor vehicle was advertised as for sale online and arrangements were made for a test drive. During the test drive, while in the area of Sunnidale Road and Wilson Drive, the suspects forced the victim out of the vehicle and drove away. Although shaken up, the victim did not sustain any injuries during the incident.”

As a result of multi-jurisdictional police efforts, around 11:45 p.m., the stolen vehicle was observed by members of the Nottawasaga OPP being operated in Beeton. Subsequently, Police recovered the motor vehicle and located three people inside.

As a result of the investigation, three people have been arrested and charged.

Kaur Sukpreet, a 21-year-old female from Mississauga, has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in the Bradford Ontario Court of Justice in May 2023. The charge has not been proven.

Naresh Kumar, a 24-year-old male from Brampton has been charged with:

Robbery with violence

Theft Over $5,000 of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

The accused is being held pending a bail hearing. The charges have not been proven.

Shivam Miglani, a 23-year-old male from Brampton has been charged with:

Robbery with violence

Theft Over $5,000 of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

Flight from a peace officer

Disobeying Order of Court

Dangerous Operation

The accused is being held pending a bail hearing. The charges have not been proven.

“If you have any information about crime in our community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122,” say Police. “To report minor occurrences online please visit www.opp.ca/reporting. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.”

Readers Comments (0)