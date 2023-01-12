Rezoning applications for truck and trailer parking presented at public meeting

Applicants seek rezoning to temporarily permit open storage of trucks and trailers for three years

By Zachary Roman

Two companies are looking to temporarily rezone agricultural land for the purpose of truck and trailer storage for a period of three years.

On January 10, a Town of Caledon Planning and Development Committee Public Meeting was held where various parties presented their Official Plan and By-law Amendment requests to Council and the public.

No Council decisions are made at public information meetings.

On the agenda for the meeting were two companies — 8181926 Canada Inc. and 10144789 Canada Inc. — proposing zoning by-law amendments. The first company is seeking a zoning by-law amendment for 12541 Airport and 12577 Airport Road in Ward 3; and the second is seeking a zoning by-law amendment for 12434 Dixie Road in Ward 2.

Both companies wish to temporarily rezone their respective subject properties to permit open storage and parking of trucks and transport trailers for a period of three years. All the properties in question are currently zoned agricultural (A1) and environmental policy area 2 (EPA2) under Caledon’s current zoning by-law.

The applicants propose amending Caledon’s zoning by-law for these properties for three years to change them to “agricultural — temporary for open storage and parking of trucks and transport trailers (A1 — TXX)” and to “environmental policy area 2 — temporary for existing dwelling, detached environmental management, existing farm, forest and non-intensive recreation management (EPA2 — TXX).”

For the Dixie Road property, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) said in consultation that “consideration of a site-specific development proposal may be premature.”

The Conservation Authority said the subject property contains a significant wetland, valleyland, and woodland. The TRCA said the Town must be satisfied the zoning amendment would have no negative impact on these natural features. The Airport Road properties are within the TRCA floodplain, and the conservation authority again said consideration of a site-specific proposal might be premature.

The applicants noted in the recently approved Region of Peel Official Plan, their subject properties are projected to become urban system and employment lands. The applicants also said they’d be working with the TRCA to protect any natural heritage features.

Members of the Caledon public spoke at the public meeting for the Airport Road properties, the first being Sherry Brioschi.

She said if the Town chooses to issue the temporary zoning by-law, there will be an influx of trucking yards in the Town.

“I will not support this, I cannot support this. We need to take control of our planning,” she said. Brioschi asked the Town if either the Airport Road or Dixie Road properties currently have illegal trucking operations running on them.

Mark Sraga, Caledon’s Director of Municipal Law Enforcement, said with regards to the Airport Road property, it’s being investigated for grading operations being done without necessary approval. However, he said he doesn’t believe it’s confirmed that it’s been operating as an illegal trucking operation.

Adriano Conti spoke next about the Airport Road properties and explained he owns the neighbouring parcel of land just to the south of it.

He said anything that happens to the property north of his land impacts his land, therefore, it’s his opinion the lands should be considered together.

Conti said the subject lands will likely become warehousing in the future and that approving the temporary use would delay tax revenue coming in from the development of the properties. He said he supports developing the area but wants to skip the temporary use and get down to business.

The applicant responded and said the Airport Road property owners would like to develop the property for warehousing and industrial uses in the future.

