Residents invited to create tiny, magical art installations for Alton Pinnacle Trail

June 14, 2023

“Fairy Doors” to be implemented September 10

By Zachary Roman

A unique community project is being launched by the Alton Mill Arts Centre.

On June 12, the Centre’s Marketing Coordinator, Bri Wilson, issued a call to “all creative-minded residents” in the Headwaters region for a new art initiative.

The Arts Centre is leading the creation and implementation of “Fairy Doors” along the Alton Pinnacle Trail, which is part of the Bruce Trail system.

“If families are looking to do something magical with their family this summer, they can take part in creating miniature abodes for woodland fairies, pixies or elves,” said Wilson.

The creation of fairy doors has become something of a movement in communities across Ontario, and they can be found in places like Brussels, Toronto, and Guelph. The idea is to add imagination and magic to the outdoors, particularly for children.

The Arts Centre’s project is being supported by artists and educators such as Maggiolly Art, which is planning art camps for kids this summer where fairy doors will be created with artist instruction.

Some people have even already submitted fairy doors for the project, such as Sheridan College student Lindsay Pearson. Caledon resident Peggy Dickey, who has been making her “Pixie Properties” and selling them in support of Bethell Hospice, has also donated some of her work to the project. Artist Becky Crawford, who is experienced in creating fairy doors, is planning to offer a class for “those interested in learning how to make those doors from found natural materials, repurposed jewelry and recycled items.”

Wilson said many resident Alton Mill Arts Centre artists are also planning to create installations for the trail.

The submission period for these magical pieces of art opened on June 10 and will remain open until August 30. Artists may create pieces that are a maximum of 20 centimetres in size and can use materials like wood, sticks, clay, bark, moss, rocks, fiber and metal.

Prizes will be given out for the best piece of art in three categories: professional artist, youth under 16, and creative adult (16+). A final exhibition of all the pieces of art will be on display at the Alton Mill Arts Centre beginning September 9. The following day, they’ll be implemented on the Alton Pinnacle Trail.

Those interested in learning more about the project can visit altonmill.ca. To submit a piece of art to the project, call Heather at 519-216-5990.

