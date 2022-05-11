Current & Past Articles » Letters

Resident opposed to fireworks ban

OUR READERS WRITE

I have lived in Caledon for 30 years now, and have always enjoyed with our families and neighbors fireworks on Canada day and Victoria Day etc.

I am very upset to think that there would be a ban in Caledon on fireworks!

We are not children and need to have a Council decide our fate living in our community.

The very thought of a law being passed or the town making sure to turn this into a money grab and taking a course to receive a permit is utter nonsense.

We have always had a safe way to enjoy fireworks in our community and it’s a shame [it will] penalize all of us for a few bad irresponsible people.

I really feel this ban is not warranted at all!

I am totally against this law period.

What’s next? We can enjoy music at a party on our properties.

Really, this is such nonsense.
Fireworks have always been a fun way to get together with family and neighbors to celebrate and admire the display.

Children look forward to it as well as the parents.

Mark me down as being opposed too this!

Lidia Genovese

Caledon



         

