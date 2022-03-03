Regular hockey season almost up, Golden Hawks in final week

By Robert Belardi

With only one month left to go, the Caledon Admirals in Jr. A and the Caledon Bombers in Jr. B hockey are more on the outside looking in for a playoff spot.

The Jr. C club Caledon Golden Hawks are ready to play their final two matches of the regular season.

There has been a lot to remember for the Admirals and the Bombers in their first year in Caledon. Plenty of lessons have been learned for both the staff and the players on top of a year full of growth both as a professionals and individuals.

Finding your footing in a new environment and representing a new area isn’t that easy. Both clubs came over from Brampton in the offseason to adopt Mayfield Arena as their new home.

Last week, the Admirals dropped their back-to-back home games 3-2 in overtime against the St. Michaels Buzzers and 3-0 against the Cobourg Cougars.

The Admirals held the lead for 21:28 in total over the course of the game.

Ray Hou got the boys on the board 5:41 into the first period. Brad Somers equalized at 15:12.

Moving into the second period, the Admirals regained the lead thanks to a goal by Blake Boudreau. However, right on the cusp of intermission, Somers scored his second of the game at 19:38 to tie it up.

Admirals netminder Cale McWilliams stood on his head stopping 49 of 52 Buzzers shots. But he couldn’t keep Somers out of the net Thursday night, as the Buzzers forward completed his hattrick in overtime to win it.

Giving up shots has been an issue for the Admirals all season long and against Cobourg is was a similar story.

The Admirals gave up 46 shots on the night. Of course, there was no shortage of effort as the boys put forward 31 shots of their own. Unfortunately, Cougars netminder Mason Vaccari recorded his first shutout of the year. Diego D’Alessandro stopped 43 of 46.

The Admirals host the Buzzers again in Mayfield on March 3 at 8:00 p.m. The boys will head out on the road March 4 to play the Trenton Golden Hawks. The Admirals are 7-33-1 on the year in second-last in the South Division.

In Jr. B hockey, the Bombers earned their 14th win of the season against the Ayr Centennials last Saturday by a score of 4-2. On Sunday, against the Cambridge Redhawks, the boys dropped that game 5-0.

Two goals from Andrew Reynolds led the way for the Bombers.

Remy Dalben scored his team-high 19th goal of the season. Cameron Shepheard got one on the board as well in the win against the Centennials.

Owen Porter shut the door, stopping 31 of 33 shots. The Bombers, also sit in second-last in the Midwestern Conference with a 14-19-0-2 record.

In Jr. C, the Caledon Golden Hawks defeated the Orillia Terriers 3-2 on Saturday before dropping their home game 5-4 against the Midland Flyers on Sunday.

The Golden Hawks will be taking on the Schomberg Cougars on the road in the Trisan Centre March 3 before returning home this Sunday for their final regular season game against the Penetang Kings.

The Golden Hawks have secured sixth spot in the North Carruthers Division standings with a 9-17-2 record.

Depending on how this week pans out, they will play either the Schomberg Cougars, the Alliston Hornets or the Orillia Terriers in the first round of the postseason.

