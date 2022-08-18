Registration open for Caledon’s Fall recreation programs

By Zachary Roman

As the Summer of 2022 draws closer to its end, the Town of Caledon has released its Fall & Winter recreation guide, detailing what programs it has in store for the chillier seasons.

Registration for Fall programs is now open for both Caledon residents and non-residents. Registration for Winter programs opens for Caledon residents on November 30, and for non-residents on December 7.

The theme of the Fall & Winter guide this year is “Find Your Fit”, and Jessica Stovin, Manager of Community Recreation for the Town of Caledon, said it’s all about leveraging the Town’s resources to work for residents.

“Find your fit for your schedule, find your fit for your activity, find your fit for your family,” said Stovin. “…even as far as rentals — use of our facilities — find the facility that fits your needs.”

Stovin explained the Town has a wide variety of fitness memberships to fit anyone’s needs, and that there’s also room for people to find their fit as a member of the Town’s recreation team. It’s actively hiring people like personal trainers and floor staff, and a special emphasis is being made to hire lifeguards and swim instructors for the Town’s popular aquatics programs. Stovin explained most people who get certified in aquatics get interviewed and offered a job by the Town.

All of the activities one might expect are covered in the Town’s Fall & Winter guide, such as swimming and skating lessons, aquafit, fitness and yoga classes, general interest programs and more.

There’s also some more specialized seasonal camps and programs going on for youth, such as games and animations programming, and 3D modeling and printing.

Stovin explained these specialized camps are made possible through the Town’s partnerships with camp facilitators who are experts in their field.

The Town handles the marketing, administration, and location aspects of the camps and programs, and then the camp facilitators who are experts in a given field do what they do best and run their activities for youth.

Last Winter, said Stovin, the Town hosted learn to skate programs outdoors that were very popular at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness in Bolton. Those programs are going to be held again this winter, and in future winters, they’ll be held at the upgraded Caledon East Community Centre too.

“We saw an uptick in outdoor use and outdoor skating in particular, as well as in our community rink programs. There’s a number of community groups that came together to organize and run rinks in their local parks,” said Stovin. “We have a program that they can come through our department and we support them in making that happen.”

The Town of Caledon’s Fall & Winter recreation guide is available online at caledon.ca/en/living-here/recreation-programs.aspx.

It provides a detailed breakdown of everything the Town is offering in the coming months.

Residents can also still sign up for the Town’s summer programs which are ongoing at this time.

