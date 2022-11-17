Record support for 2nd annual tournament

November 17, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

The 2nd annual Andrew Robinson memorial golf tournament, supporting The Vitanova Foundation and the Andrew Robinson scholarship, was a huge success.

Held at Harbour View Golf Course in September, the event raised more than $70,000.

According to organizer and former Caledon resident Vera Robinson, of that amount, $43,150 will go towards a sponsorship at Vitanova, and another $26,904.98 is for the Andrew Robinson Scholarship.

Proceeds from the raffle, silent auction and live auction, supported by LIUNA Local 183 and Local 793 International Union of Operating Engineers, both contributed $5,000 each to the Andrew Robinson scholarship and $5,000 to Vitanova via sponsorship at the tournament.

“We need more of this type of support. It certainly gives hope to anyone entering a program or someone who has worked to overcome mental health issues and wants to further their education,” Robinson said.

Robinson noted Andrew was a victim of the opioid crisis. He was a natural athlete, intelligent young man with hopes and dreams. Andrew was a kind-hearted, well-intentioned sensitive soul who worked hard and volunteered his time to inspire and support others.

He passed away in 2020.

“Andrew came into the world wide-eyed and inquisitive in 1987 and he died in September 2020. To quote from his eulogy those intervening years were spent simply living life, being many things to many people; treasured son, beloved brother, playful uncle, pet parent, loyal friend, teammate, colleague, sports enthusiast, songwriter, local union member and it would be remiss of me not to mention an avid golfer! A kind-hearted boy who grew into a well-intentioned man who struggled for many years with addiction, an illness that ultimately took his life,” Robinson said in her speech at the event.

They officially launched the Andrew Robinson Scholarship Fund and Robinson is “overjoyed” that they have already fully funded schooling for one young lady in recovery and have the funds available to support a couple more.

“This is a project I would love to see flourish and encourage you all to spread the word far and wide so we can continue to help people rebuild their lives.”

You can contact Robinson for more at zena_tkw@hotmail.com or 416-998-6495.

Vitanova, located in Vaughan, has been providing a unique range of free and effective services to individuals and families affected by addictions of every sort. It was founded in 1987 by the late Dr. Franca Carella.

The client-centred services are provided free of charge and their mission is “helping put lives back together again.”

For more, visit https://vitanova.ca.

