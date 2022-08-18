General News

RAM Rodeo offers a buckin’ good time this weekend

August 18, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Saddle up, cowpokes.

This year’s edition of the Headwaters-Orangeville RAM Rodeo will kick off this weekend at the Orangeville Fairgrounds.

That means two days of some of the most grinding, harrowing interaction between human and beast in sport next to the Calgary Stampede.

The rodeo performance will feature some of Canada’s top cowboys and cowgirls. competing in standard events like barrel racing, bronc riding, pole bending, and bull riding.

Saturday will see gates open at noon. There will be a free kids’ rodeo starting at 2 p.m. with live music at 3 p.m. and the main RAM Rodeo performance at 4 p.m.

Sunday gets into gear an hour earlier with gates opening at 11 a.m. when the kids’ free rodeo starts. There will be live tunes at noon to get the riders and spectators riled up for the main rodeo events at 1 p.m.

Money generated during this weekend’s event will go toward Ontario’s Tuff Therapeutic Riding Foundation.

The foundation is an outfit that provides therapeutic riding lessons for at-risk youth in Ontario. They serve young people involved with Child Welfare Services, youth struggling with addictions, and LGBTQ2+ youth.

The riders come from diverse backgrounds and experiences, but they are similarly struggling emotionally and behaviorally and are considered at-risk.

Participating youth are provided the opportunity to learn basic horsemanship and riding skills.

“Our magical horses have a way of bringing out leadership qualities, channeling emotions in a positive way, and grounding our participants in the present moment,” reads the Tuff Foundation’s website.

“Through interacting with their horse, participants are able to develop life skills, build confidence, and gain insight into themselves.



         

