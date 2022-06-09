Current & Past Articles » Letters

Railway walking trail “shortsighted”

June 9, 2022   ·   0 Comments

When I read that they are going to make the Orangeville to Brampton Railway a walking trail I thought this is how short sighted our politicians are.

If you start from Orangeville heading south you have an Olympia Sand & Gravel 500-acre pit beside the railway line.

I believe James Dick owns the property beside Olympia.

As you go further south you go beside the Lafarge pit.

CMB is going to have a huge quarry on the line where it crosses Charleston.

James Dick has a 400 acre gravel pit beside the old railway line that went to Fergus which could be a spur line.

Just think of the trucks this would keep off of our roads not to mention the greenhouse gases that would be prevented.

One gravel train could take the place of 100 plus gravel trucks with one locomotive.

The tracks are there, let’s use them.


Casey Hoogendam
Caledon



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Tribute to George Bolton commemorates Bolton’s bicentennial

Event at Founders Park formally recognized Bolton’s impact By Zachary Roman The official celebration of Bolton’s 200th anniversary is complete. On June 5, at Founders ...

Sylvia Jones re-elected for fifth consecutive term as MPP

By Sam Odrowski Conservative politician Sylvia Jones is now serving her fifth consecutive term as MPP in Dufferin–Caledon.  She holds one of 83 seats claimed ...

Local drag and dance fundraiser slated for Saturday

By Isabel Buckmaster While 2SLGBTAQIA+ folk in Dufferin County are proud 365 days a year, June is when they raise their flags, starting with this ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support