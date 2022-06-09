Railway walking trail “shortsighted”

June 9, 2022

When I read that they are going to make the Orangeville to Brampton Railway a walking trail I thought this is how short sighted our politicians are.

If you start from Orangeville heading south you have an Olympia Sand & Gravel 500-acre pit beside the railway line.

I believe James Dick owns the property beside Olympia.

As you go further south you go beside the Lafarge pit.

CMB is going to have a huge quarry on the line where it crosses Charleston.

James Dick has a 400 acre gravel pit beside the old railway line that went to Fergus which could be a spur line.

Just think of the trucks this would keep off of our roads not to mention the greenhouse gases that would be prevented.

One gravel train could take the place of 100 plus gravel trucks with one locomotive.

The tracks are there, let’s use them.



Casey Hoogendam

Caledon

