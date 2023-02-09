Provincial hockey playoffs shaping up with final standings

By Brian Lockhart

With only a handful of games left on the schedule, the Carruthers Division of the Provincial Hockey League final standings are starting to show the likely situation going into the playoffs.

The Stayner Siskins are pretty much guaranteed to finish in first place. The only way they wouldn’t land in the top spot would be if they lost most of their remaining games and the second-place Alliston Hornets maintained a winning streak for the rest of the season.

That won’t happen. The Siskins are the powerhouse squad this season taking only two losses after 31 games.

The Hornets should be able to maintain their second-place finish. They have been consistent and have only eight games left on the schedule. With 50 points, they are eight points back from first place.

In third place, the Schomberg Cougars have had a good season with a current 29-7-1 record.

The Cougars have 44 points.

The Orillia Terrriers, Innisfil Spartans, and Huntsville Otters are in fourth, fifth, and sixth place, respectively, but only separated by two points. All three teams will be making a solid effort in the final games in a bid to move up a notch in the standings for a better playoff berth.

Only the top eight teams will make the playoffs.

The Caledon Golden Hawks, Midland Flyers, and Penetang Kings have all struggled this year and are separated by five points.

The Hawks will most likely have a playoff spot, however, the Flyers and Kings – one point apart – could both possibly slot into the lowest seed position and make the playoffs if they manage to pull off a couple of wins and move up a position in the final stretch.

With the current line-up, the quarter-final round of playoffs won’t likely take very long. A couple of the series will most likely be over in four games, five if one team has a good night.

The last game on the Carruthers Division schedule will be played on February 26.

