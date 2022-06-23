Current & Past Articles » Letters

Province “needs to be stopped” in destruction of farms, greenspaces

June 23, 2022   ·   0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

I am writing to you today as a concerned citizen of Caledon who is opposed to the building of Highway 413 (GTA West Corridor).

We need to stop the Ontario Government from destroying Caledon farms, forests, wetlands, cultural heritage sites and Indigenous ceremonial and burial sites with the building of this mega-highway 413.

This highway will also increase greenhouse gas emissions, road runoff salt, vehicle fluids and debris which will threaten Caledon’s natural environment and waterways.

There will also be a widening and building of roadways to accommodate an influx of vehicles on Caledon roads which will contribute to an increase in aggregate extraction, likely from Caledon, to meet infrastructure and roadway demands.

We don’t need a highway that will cost taxpayers an estimated $10 billion to build while there are viable, immediate options such as utilizing nearby Highway 407 to accommodate truck traffic and the movement of goods through the region.

Our tax payer dollars are better invested in creating carbon friendly public transportation and creating liveable cities where residents can walk or bike to their jobs.

I am asking people to become aware of what is happening in Caledon and to oppose this mega-highway for the future of our community and our environment.

Stacie Roberts

Bolton



         

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
