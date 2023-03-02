Protect healthcare, say residents

OUR READERS WRITE

I personally need a health care system that is in place for the people of Ontario. I suffer from a chronic illness (through no fault of my own) and need a public health care system to continue to be in place when I need it. Do not get rid of it so me as well as many others can use it if we need it.

Theresa Anderson

Bolton

I am appalled at what Doug Ford is doing to public healthcare (as well as public education and the greenbelt).

Universal healthcare only works if it is free for everyone. Siphoning money into private care will strip our system of the best doctors and nurses and make public healthcare unsustainable for access as well as workload for all healthcare providers.

Please stop the privatization of our health care. Profit has no place in health care!

Joanne Dixon

Bolton

