Prolific guitar duo featured for Caledon’s next chamber concert

Adam Cicchillitti and Steve Cowan coming to Caledon East for performance

By Zachary Roman

Classical guitar masters are coming to Caledon.

Adam Cicchillitti and Steve Cowan are coming to St. James Anglican Church in Caledon East as the next performers to be brought to Town by Caledon Chamber Concerts.

Cicchillitti and Cowan will perform on Saturday, April 1 at 7.30 p.m. and playing the works of both classical and contemporary composers.

Some of the composers they will be playing music from include Debussy, Ravel, Mompou, and Tailleferre.

Janice Reed of Caledon Chamber Concerts said Cicchillitti and Cowan have set a benchmark in the world of classical guitar thanks to their award-winning recordings, commissions of major orchestral works, and performances in competitions.

Cicchillitti and Cowan’s debut musical release was called Focus and it received a very strong review from Tracy Anne Smith of the American Record Guide.

“With sensitive, authoritative, au courant playing, Adam Cicchillitti and Steve Cowan retain their individuality while communicating like old friends,” wrote Smith.

Focus received Classical Recording of the Year at the East Coast Music Awards in 2021, which was a busy year for Cicchillitti and Cowan. Also that year, the duo released Intimate Impressions, which is a collection of original arrangements of piano, harp, and guitar music. Reed said that album has been streamed over 1.5 million times worldwide.

Cicchillitti and Cowan have toured across Canada multiple times, and in 2021 they were awarded third prize at the 2021 international ensemble competition of the Guitar Foundation of America. Reed said the competition is arguably the most prestigious guitar ensemble competition in the world.

Tickets to Cicchillitti and Cowan’s concert are $40 and can be purchased online at caledonchamberconcerts.com. Important to note is that youth ages 16 and under can attend the concert for free. Tickets can also be purchased by e-transfer by emailing gordonkmorton@gmail.com.

Tickets can be purchased by cash or cheque by mailing to Caledon Chamber Concerts, 20 Westview Cres., Palgrave, ON, L7E 0C3.

If tickets are bought by mail, purchasers are asked to fill out an order form which can be found on the Caledon Chamber Concerts website.

Tickets may also be bought by cash or cheque at the door of the show if seats are still available.

