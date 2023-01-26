Powerhouse Stayner Siskins leading PJHL standings

By Brian Lockhart

With less than half of the regular season still to go, the Stayner Siskins remain in first place in the Provincial Junior Hockey League standings.

The Siskins are a powerhouse team this year. After 27 games, they have taken only one loss and are averaging almost six goals per game.

On defence, the Siskins have averaged 1.4 goals against per game for the season. Siskins goalie Nick Ciccarelli, is at the top of the PJHL stats with a goals-against average of 1.00 and four shut-outs on his record this season.

With 52 points recorded so far, the Stayner team is six points ahead of the second-place Alliston Hornets.

The Hornets have a 22-5-1 record including one overtime loss. The Alliston team took most of their losses early in the season and have improved as the year progressed.

The Hornets have beaten every team in the league this year, except the Siskins.

Hornets head coach Travis Chapman said the plan is to take each game as it comes.

“I think for us, our focus is more on what we’re doing and how we’re playing going into the playoffs,” Chapman said. “Our job is to beat who’s ever on the schedule ahead of us. We’re not worried about who we have, and haven’t beat yet.”

The Schomberg Cougars remain in third place – a spot they have been in for most of the season.

The Cougars have a 27-7-1 record including one overtime loss, and 36 points.

In the middle of the pack, the Innisfil Spartans, Orillia Terriers, and Huntsville Otters, are separated by seven points, and all three teams have losing records this year.

The Caledon Golden Hawks are in the number seven spot with 16 points, followed by the Midland Flyers, and the Penetang Kings.

There are five weeks left on the PJHL regular season schedule with the final game slated for March 3, before the teams head into the playoffs.

