Positive response to first responders appreciation BBQ in Bolton

By Zachary Roman

A Bolton retirement residence showed thanks to Caledon’s first responders last Friday.

Sorrento Retirement Residence, located at 10 Station Rd. in Bolton, hosted a first responders appreciation barbeque lunch on July 29. First responders from all across Caledon attended the event, and received a complimentary lunch and lemonade. Musical artists sang to entertain the guests, and there was a raffle as well.

Teresa Harrington, Sorrento’s Director of Recreation, said at the event that the Sorrento team wanted to show their appreciation for everything first responders do for them and their residents.

“Each and every day, the police, the fire department, the paramedics especially… we’d like to thank the community and give back, so this is our way to give back,” said Harrington.

Before the event, Sorrento had sent out flyers to all the police, fire, and paramedic stations in Caledon inviting them to come to the barbeque.

Ward 5 Regional Councillor Annette Groves also stopped by the barbeque, and said it was important for her to show her support for Caledon’s first responders. She said they have been amazing during the pandemic, but that they’re really just amazing all the time.

“It’s important to give them that moral support and to know that we’re there for them and we’re there with them. So, this is the reason I’m here…to give a big thank you and a shout out to all the… first responders. They do keep us safe. They save our lives. So, I absolutely, totally respect them and support them,” said Groves.

Prior to the barbeque, Desiree Nicolini, Sorrento’s Director of Sales and marketing, said since the residence opened in the middle of the pandemic, Sorrento staff and residents very much appreciated the help of first responders during those unprecedented times.

“We really felt the effects of the first responders — the nurses who showed up to work every day when things were really scary back then, you know, the paramedics who came flying here if… something happened,” said Nicolini. “In honour of that, last year we did our first appreciation barbecue to honour the [first responders] in the community.”

The barbeque is now going to be an annual event at Sorrento Retirement Residence.

