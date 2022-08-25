Popular Wines of the World Event returning to Palgrave

By Zachary Roman

Whether you’re a sommelier, enjoy a glass of red wine with dinner, or love a white wine in the summer heat, there’s going to be something for you at the upcoming Wines of the World Event in Palgrave.

The fundraising event is hosted each year by the Rotary Club of Palgrave, and this year’s event takes place on September 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Caledon Equestrian Park.

Tickets are available for Wines of the World at www.rotarywow.com and are $75, all-inclusive.

Until August 31, there’s a special deal on groups of 10 tickets: they can be purchased for just $650. The Rotary Club of Palgrave uses all the money it raises from the event through tickets, donations, and sponsorships to support its many initiatives in the community.

At previous Wines of the World events, upwards of 800 people have attended. Over 50 different kinds of wine, and even beer and cider, will be waiting for event attendees to try.

There will also be food available, and live music.

Jessica Sole, a local country music artist from Shelburne who has played Wines of the World before, will be returning as the entertainer this year after the Rotary Club of Palgrave received many requests to have her back.

At Wines of the World, each wine tasting station is sponsored by a local business, and the Rotary Club of Palgrave said without the businesses’ support the event wouldn’t be possible.

A wine list of what’s going to be at this year’s event is coming soon to the website mentioned above. Also on tap is Caledon Hills Brewing, which has registered as a drink donor for the event.

Lavender Blue Catering will be the primary food purveyors at Wines of the World this year.

The business opened in 2013, and has been known to support many non-profit organizations such as Soup Sisters Orangeville/Dufferin, Dufferin Child and Family Services, Family Transition Place and Habitat for Humanity Canada.

The Rotary Club of Palgrave is thanking the Caledon East Foodland, Bolton Zehrs, and Bolton Garden Foods for their food donations.

This year’s Wines of the World is the 23rd edition of the event, and over the years over $500,000 has been raised for community initiatives from it.

