Current & Past Articles » General News

Popular Wines of the World Event returning to Palgrave 

August 25, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Zachary Roman 

Whether you’re a sommelier, enjoy a glass of red wine with dinner, or love a white wine in the summer heat, there’s going to be something for you at the upcoming Wines of the World Event in Palgrave. 

The fundraising event is hosted each year by the Rotary Club of Palgrave, and this year’s event takes place on September 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Caledon Equestrian Park. 

Tickets are available for Wines of the World at www.rotarywow.com and are $75, all-inclusive. 

Until August 31, there’s a special deal on groups of 10 tickets: they can be purchased for just $650. The Rotary Club of Palgrave uses all the money it raises from the event through tickets, donations, and sponsorships to support its many initiatives in the community. 

At previous Wines of the World events, upwards of 800 people have attended. Over 50 different kinds of wine, and even beer and cider, will be waiting for event attendees to try. 

There will also be food available, and live music. 

Jessica Sole, a local country music artist from Shelburne who has played Wines of the World before, will be returning as the entertainer this year after the Rotary Club of Palgrave received many requests to have her back. 

At Wines of the World, each wine tasting station is sponsored by a local business, and the Rotary Club of Palgrave said without the businesses’ support the event wouldn’t be possible. 

A wine list of what’s going to be at this year’s event is coming soon to the website mentioned above. Also on tap is Caledon Hills Brewing, which has registered as a drink donor for the event. 

Lavender Blue Catering will be the primary food purveyors at Wines of the World this year. 

The business opened in 2013, and has been known to support many non-profit organizations such as Soup Sisters Orangeville/Dufferin, Dufferin Child and Family Services, Family Transition Place and Habitat for Humanity Canada. 

The Rotary Club of Palgrave is thanking the Caledon East Foodland, Bolton Zehrs, and Bolton Garden Foods for their food donations. 

This year’s Wines of the World is the 23rd edition of the event, and over the years over $500,000 has been raised for community initiatives from it. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

And they’re off! Candidates for Caledon municipal and school board election finalized 

By Zachary Roman  A total of 34 people have registered as candidates in the 2022 Town of Caledon municipal and school board election.  The final ...

Cheltenham residents mark village’s bicentennial with day of fun 

By Zachary Roman  Bicentennial celebrations have been taking place all across Caledon this summer, and more are on the way, such as the Caledon East ...

Caledon delegation focuses on planning, transit, and more at AMO conference 

By Zachary Roman  Mayor Allan Thompson, accompanied by members of Caledon Council, recently visited Ottawa.  While Canada’s capital is a popular tourist destination, the trip ...

Hockey night raises $86K for Headwaters hospital 

By James Matthews  Hockey Night in Dufferin-Caledon added a fair chunk of change to the coffers at the Headwaters Health Care Foundation.  A group of ...

Rising stars: Two more Caledon youth to compete in CNE talent show 

By Zachary Roman  Angelina Lucien, 13, is a dancer  Angelina Lucien has been tap dancing for ten years.  Now 13 years of age, Lucien began ...

Cheltenham woman, a Holocaust survivor, pens memoir 

By Zachary Roman  Margalith Esterhuizen was born in Romania in 1927 to a Jewish family. In 1941, Esterhuizen and her family were forced from their ...

Rising Stars: Young Caledon talent to perform at CNE talent show

By Zachary Roman Serena Kuang is just 10 years old and will perform in front of a huge crowd A dedicated Caledon girl is ready ...

Festival was held on August 6 and 7 at two different Caledon locations

By Zachary Roman On August 7, the covered outdoor performance space at the Alton Mill Arts Centre was packed. A sold-out crowd of spectators came ...

Local hospice recognized for top service standards

By Zachary Roman The continued hard work of those at Bethell Hospice is being recognized. Bethell Hospice has received accreditation status for a three-year term ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support