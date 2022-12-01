Pizza Nova partners with SickKids Foundation to share the love this holiday season

December 1, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

A large retail chain is teaming up with Toronto’s SickKids Foundation, kicking off the love this holiday season.

Pizza Nova, with a store in Bolton, just launched the start of a two-year partnership with SickKids Foundation.

To help share the love this holiday season, the pizza company has created a limited-edition vespa ornament to honour its Italian roots, proceeds of which will go to SickKids Foundation.

With a goal of raising over $15,000, Pizza Nova has made these ornaments available at all participating Pizza Nova locations, while quantities last.

Community is a pillar for Pizza Nova and making a difference is important to the Primucci family, not only this holiday season but throughout the year. Giving back to the community is one of Pizza Nova’s core values and is important to its business and customers.

“The holiday season is a time for love, family, and the joy that children bring. We are proud to be a partner of SickKids Foundation and want to share the love this holiday season,” said Domenic Primucci, President of Pizza Nova. “Our franchisees are happy to support this campaign and give these brave kids the care they deserve.”

Funds will go to SickKids Foundation to help build a new state-of-the-art hospital and patient support buildings, continue breakthrough research, and build partnerships across the country.

“We are so grateful to Pizza Nova and its customers for joining our fight to improve children’s health and for standing behind us,” said Stacey Robinson, Director of Cause Marketing, at SickKids Foundation. “We’re building a new SickKids and we can’t do that alone. It is through partnerships like Pizza Nova’s that SickKids is able to make an impact on children’s health.”

The Limited-Edition ornament can be purchased in all participating Pizza Nova locations and online at pizzanova.com.

