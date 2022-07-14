Owner of Caledon Fitness wants to fill gap in the fitness industry

By Zachary Roman

Tristan von Langsdorff grew up in Caledon before he was scouted to play high-level soccer in Germany.

His soccer career took him there, and then to South Africa, where he played against top talent for years. For von Langsdorff, fitness is second nature, so when he moved back to Canada six years ago he began to work in the fitness industry as a personal trainer for some of the larger fitness corporations.

“All the gyms were the same… corporately owned, the same ideology, the same methods. It wasn’t client-based,” said von Langsdorff. “I couldn’t work in that environment anymore, so I said, ‘You know what? Now’s the time’.”

Von Langsdorff knew he wanted to open his own personal training facility based on honest client care, and that’s how Caledon Fitness, which is located at 334 Queen St. South in Bolton, came to be.

“I decided to take personal training out of the big box gyms and make a facility to do the basics really, really, really well. Keep it clean, keep it modern, keep it open, very friendly,” he said. For a client looking to book personal training, von Langsdorff offers a complimentary consultation. There’s no contracts at Caledon Fitness, and people can purchase as many or as few personal training sessions as they like.

“The fitness industry has… lost track and lost sight of what it’s actually trying to achieve, which is just helping people,” he said. “It kind of went down the lane where it’s like, all big muscle building, and it kind of neglects all the people that actually need true help. I’m trying to bring it back to the way the fitness industry was originally.”

Caledon Fitness has been open since June 24 and von Langsdorff said it’s been great running the facility so far and helping people achieve their fitness and health goals.

For the grand opening of Caledon Fitness, Caledon Mayor Allan Thompson and members of Caledon Council attended the facility for an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Mayor Thompson hailed it as a “wonderful addition to Caledon’s fitness industry.”

“We look forward to all of the positive changes you will make within our community,” said Thompson in a social media post following the grand opening.

