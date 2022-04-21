OPP LONG WEEKEND TRAFFIC RESULTS

April 21, 2022

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped and charged numerous unbuckled drivers throughout Caledon during this past Easter Long Weekend Campaign.

A total of 187 seat belt charges have been issued.

“It only takes a few seconds to buckle up,” say Police. “A properly worn seat belt greatly increases your chances of surviving a motor vehicle collision. As a driver or passenger, it is important to respect the life-saving value of a seat belt and the proven fact that the best position to be in during a crash is securely fastened in your seat. Additionally, a driver or passenger can be charged and face a fine totalling $240 ($200 set fine, $35 victim surcharge, $5 court costs) and two demerit points for seat belt infractions. Demerit points remain on a driving record for two years from the date of the offence.

“The Region of Peel has a “Vision Zero” strategy aimed to eliminate traffic fatalities and injuries. It can be summarized in one sentence: No loss of life is acceptable due to a motor vehicle collision.”

More information is available at: https://www.peelregion.ca/pw/transportation/residents/vision-zero.asp

CENTRAL REGION RESULTS OF SEATBELT CAMPAIGN

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Central Region have concluded the Easter long weekend seatbelt campaign and the results are in. Officers conducted 2,185 traffic stops and issued 286 seatbelt charges.

“The Seatbelt campaign ran from April 15, 2022, until April 18, 2022,” say Police. “Officers across Central Region worked very hard to ensure everyone’s safety this long weekend. During the campaign, officers were highly visible as they conducted seatbelt safety checks. Although properly worn seatbelts was the focus of this campaign, enforcement was not limited to just seatbelts.

“The results of the Seatbelt campaign show that there are still drivers and passengers who are not wearing their seatbelts. It only takes a few seconds to buckle up. A properly worn seat belt greatly increases your chances of surviving a motor vehicle collision.

Everyone travelling in a motor vehicle must properly wear a seatbelt and children must be properly secured in child car seat. Drivers are responsible for ensuring all passengers under the age of 16 are properly secured in either a seat belt or Child Car Seat.”

Added Assistant Inspector Liane Spong-Hooyenga, Regional Traffic Manager for Central Region: “While the majority of drivers and passengers understand the lifesaving value of seatbelts we still find people who choose not to buckle up. Even with all of the technology the digital age has brought us, seat belts continue to be the crucial life-saving measure behind the wheel. The proof is in the collisions we attend year after year, seat belts save lives.”

CHILD PORNOGRAPHY INVESTIGATION

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Child Sexual Exploitation Unit and South Simcoe Police Service have arrested and charged a Bradford resident following an investigation relating to child sexual abuse material on the internet.

“On April 14, 2022, police executed a search warrant at a residence in Bradford-West Gwillimbury with the assistance of South Simcoe Police Service,” say Police. “The investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Bradford resident Domenico Repaci, 31-years-old.”

He has been charged with:

Possession of Child Pornography, contrary to section 163.1(4) of the Criminal Code of Canada – two counts.

Making Child Pornography Available, contrary to section 163.1(3) of the Criminal Code of Canada – one count.

The accused was scheduled to appear in a bail hearing on April 14, 2022.

The charges have not been proven.

“Children are our most valuable and precious members of society,” say Police. “Many victims of child sexual abuse are so young that they cannot tell their story. Every time an image or video depicting that abuse is shared, that child is re-victimized. Members of the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit will continue to pursue individuals who exploit children on the Internet.

“Anyone wanting to make a difference is encouraged to go to www.protectchildren.ca and download the ‘Child Sexual Abuse – It Is Your Business’ brochure from the Canadian Center for Child Protection. This is an important first step that can save a child.

“Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety. Parents and anyone interested in protecting children can find resources to assist them at www.cybertip.ca.”

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this investigation or if you have information regarding internet child exploitation to please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at (TIPS) or 1-800-222-8477 or via ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Reporting information may also be made online through www.cybertip.ca.

OPP REVEAL “LEAST LIKELY TO BUCKLE UP”

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) points to three age demographics that are the least likely to buckle up based on its 10-year fatality data.

“Of the 542 people who died between 2012 and 2021 in collisions in which lack of seatbelt use was a factor in their deaths, vehicle occupants between the ages of 25 and 34 had the highest rate of fatalities, accounting for 24 per cent of the deaths,” say Police. “The 15 to 24 year age bracket was the second highest group, at 22.3 per cent, followed by 35 to 44 year-olds at 13.5 per cent of those who died without wearing seatbelts. Drivers (vs. passengers) accounted for 75 per cent of the deaths.

“While the majority of road users understand the lifesaving value of seatbelts, the many excuses for failing to buckle up cost road users their lives year after year. The excuses range from only driving a short distance or at low speeds, seatbelts being uncomfortable or no longer needed because of airbags, to the myth that wearing a seatbelt will trap a person and make things worse during a crash, to name a few.”

The OPP is reminding drivers and passengers that wearing a seatbelt has been proven time and time again to save lives in a collision.

Drivers are encouraged to set a good example for teens and other young drivers and passengers by buckling up for every ride, ensuring they do too, and to help them form a life-long habit of wearing this important life-saving device.

Drivers are reminded that they are required by law to ensure they have proper (and properly installed) child car seats for babies, toddlers and small children.

