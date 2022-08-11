OPP investigating following “numerous” vehicle thefts in area

The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning members of the public to be vigilant as numerous thefts of vehicle calls have come in over the weekend.

“Can you assist with this investigation?” Police ask. “On August 6, 2022, at 7:00 a.m., Police received a call regarding a theft of a 2011 Ford F150. The incident occurred on Main Street in Lisle, Adjala-Tosorontio. On August 6, 2022, at 8:00 a.m., Police received a call regarding a theft of a 2014 Hyundai Elantra. The incident occurred on Calford Street in Angus, Essa Township. The vehicle has since been recovered.

“On August 7, 2022, at 8:45 a.m., Police received a call regarding a theft of a 2020 Ford F150. The incident occurred on Weaver Trail in the Town of New Tecumseth. On August 7, 2022, at 10:45 a.m. Police received a call regarding a theft of a 2019 Ford F150. The incident occurred on Turner Drive in the Town of New Tecumseth.

“All four thefts happened over night at undetermined times.”

Police are urging residents in the above-mentioned areas to check their video surveillance cameras. You might have key information to help solve these thefts.

Police are reminding the public to ensure doors are always locked and that no valuables are left in vehicles.

If you have any information in relation to these thefts, please call the Nottawasaga OPP Detachment at (705) 434-1939 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single vehicle off the road in Angus, Essa Township.

“On August 6, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m., police received a call about a truck and flatbed trailer in a ditch on River Drive in Angus, Essa Township,” say Police.

As a result of the investigation, 46-year-old Karl D’Angio, of New Lowell has been arrested and charged with the following:

Operation while impaired

The accused had their driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for seven days.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford on September 1, 2022.

The charges have not been proven.

POLICE SEEKING ASSISTANCE TO LOCATE WANTED PERSON

The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking assistance from the public to locate 39-year-old Matthew Rozins. If seen, please do not approach.

“His last known address is in Loretto in the Township of Adjala-Tosorontio. Matthew Rozins is described as approximately 5’7”, 178 lbs with short brown hair, brown eyes and a medium muscular build.

“A warrant has been issued for his apprehension. Investigators believe there may be a potential risk to public safety. If seen, please do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Matthew Rozins is asked to please contact Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

GRANDPARENT SCAM WARNING

The South Simcoe Police Service is issuing a renewed alert about the grandparent scam following another reported incident.

“The latest victim was an 86-year-old Innisfil man who recently received a call from someone claiming to be his grandson,” say Police. “The incident followed the typical pattern of the scam where an imposter says he was arrested and needs money for bail. The scam can involve a second person on the phone posing as a police officer, lawyer or court employee. Someone posing as a court services employee or ‘court courier’ then collects the cash at the victim’s home. Emergency scams prey on your fear of a loved one being hurt or in trouble and rely your immediate emotional reaction.

“The South Simcoe Police Service is once again warning the public about the grandparent scam, also known as emergency frauds. We urge seniors to avoid sharing personal information, particularly on social media. If you receive such a call, report it to police so we can investigate and warn others.”

Police uurge residents to talk to older loved ones about these frauds and discuss how to avoid becoming a victim with these tips:

Hang up and verify the story by calling the parents or other family member

Ask the caller questions that only your loved one would be able to answer

Resist the urge to act immediately and never give out personal information

Being told not to tell anyone about the call is a red flag

Police remind everyone that in Canada, there is no cash bail system. You will never be required to provide cash, gift cards, e-transfer, or any other form of immediate payment to secure bail

If you speak to someone who claims to be a police officer, call the law enforcement agency to verify the person’s identity

Remember, if something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t

