Open letter to MPP Sylvia Jones

January 12, 2023 · 0 Comments
OUR READERS WRITE
I met you several times when you worked for David Tilson in Orangeville. I am taking the liberty to strongly suggest that you obtain and read the book “Half-Earth” by Edward O. Wilson and let your mind wander through its thesis.
Invading the Greenbelt and conservation lands and building yet another highway in this area will remain a scar on the face of the Conservative Party forever.
Respectfully,
Joan Weir Donnelly
Dufferin-Caledon
