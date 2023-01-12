Current & Past Articles » Letters

Open letter to MPP Sylvia Jones

January 12, 2023   ·   0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

I met you several times when you worked for David Tilson in Orangeville. I am taking the liberty to strongly suggest that you obtain and read the book “Half-Earth” by Edward O. Wilson and let your mind wander through its thesis.

Invading the Greenbelt and conservation lands and building yet another highway in this area will remain a scar on the face of the Conservative Party forever.

Respectfully,

Joan Weir Donnelly

Dufferin-Caledon



         

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
