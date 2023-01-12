Open letter to MPP Sylvia Jones

OUR READERS WRITE

I met you several times when you worked for David Tilson in Orangeville. I am taking the liberty to strongly suggest that you obtain and read the book “Half-Earth” by Edward O. Wilson and let your mind wander through its thesis.

Invading the Greenbelt and conservation lands and building yet another highway in this area will remain a scar on the face of the Conservative Party forever.

Respectfully,

Joan Weir Donnelly

Dufferin-Caledon

