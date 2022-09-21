Current & Past Articles » Sports

One final showdown as New Lowell and Bolton go to Game Seven 

September 21, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Robert Belardi 

The Bolton Brewers took Game Five at home last Wednesday 2-1 and the New Lowell Knights took down the Brewers 10-0 in game six this past Saturday. 

Sunday, was supposed to be the final game for all of the marbles, but due to rainy conditions, the final game had to be postponed and is rescheduled for this upcoming Saturday. 

It could work out in the Brewers’ favour, to say the least. After suffering a 10-0 defeat, it shuts down any momentum in the Knights’ favour. 

“I guess it’s probably a good thing. Anytime you get beaten that bad, the other team obviously has the momentum going. Maybe the week off kills their momentum a little bit. Let’s us get a little more re-focused and a little healthier. We get setup for the big game on Saturday,” said head coach Mike Wallace. 

In Game Five, down 1-0 with Trent Barwick pitching a clinic on the mound, the Brewers needed something, or someone to spark the offence. 

With runners on first and third, Greg Keenan’s sac fly brought home Carson Burns to tie the game. Drew Volkey comes to the plate and cranks a triple to bring home Amin Juracz which proved to be the game-winning run. 

Coming into this Saturday, Wallace says he believes the start to this game will prove to be the difference. 

“It seems as this series goes, New Lowell tends to get up on us in parts of the game where we seem to be coming back a lot. You can only come back so many times against New Lowell before it just doesn’t happen,” Wallace said. 

“We have to come out and establish we’re going to hit the ball and make them chase us. Have good bats early.” 

For anyone planning to attend the game, first pitch is scheduled to be thrown at 1:00p.m. in New Lowell. 



         

