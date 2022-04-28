On Volunteerism

April 28, 2022 · 0 Comments

by ALLAN THOMPSON

For my Mayor’s View article this month I want to share with you a section of my speaking notes from Community Recognition Night, held this past Monday.

What I really wanted to get across in my remarks was the tremendous value of volunteerism to Caledon and how collectively grateful we are for the contributions of these outstanding citizens:

Tonight, we are celebrating and honouring YOU, those who make Caledon an extraordinary community – you are the VIP’s here this evening!!

Volunteers and Community Champions, are the HEART AND SOUL of our community of communities

I can’t imagine and don’t even want to imagine what we would be without you.

Just think for a moment of the many things that you as volunteers do here in Caledon:

Coach sports teams

Mentor and inspire our children and youth

Support Seniors and Vulnerable Residents

A shoulder to lean on or a helping hand in need

Sort through donations of food and clothing

Deliver meals and groceries

Drive someone to a medical appointment

Clean up a park, street or a trailway

The list is long, and I could go on all night.

I want to read one of the quotes from the posters up on the walls tonight because it really is what tonight is all about:

“Volunteering is the ultimate exercise of democracy: you vote in elections every few years, but when you volunteer you vote every day about the kind of community you want to live in”

On behalf Members of Town Council, and the entire Caledon community, thank you for caring, for giving your time and for helping to make Caledon an incredible place to live!

Readers Comments (0)