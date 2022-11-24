OJHL all-star game coming back in the New Year

November 24, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

The Ontario Junior Hockey League All-Star Celebration is making its return in January.

Presented by the Dairy Farmers of Ontario, the two-day event set to take place January 13 and 14 will be held in Collingwood.

“We are a proud and long-time supporter of youth hockey and highlighting the benefits of milk in a healthy and active lifestyle. We have partnered with the Ontario Hockey Association, and through that with the OJHL for two years,” said Cheryl Smith, CEO of the Dairy Farmers of Ontario, in a statement.

“We are thrilled to showcase our commitment to the league’s young athletes as this season’s presenting sponsor for the All-Star Celebration for the first time.”

On Friday, January 13, the league will begin their weekend with the OJHL Alumni taking on the Collingwood Alumni at 5:30 p.m. At 7:00 p.m. the skills competition will commence at Eddie Bush Arena in downtown Collingwood.

The next day, the famous All-Star game will take place at 3:00 p.m. live on CHCH. At 7:30 p.m., the InStat Top Prospects Game will take place featuring up-and-coming young talent in the league.

Other events will also take place throughout the day to fill any voids.

“The OJHL is excited to bring the very best of the league to the community of Collingwood, on behalf of the OJHL I would like to thank all of the local organizers, volunteers, sponsors and supporters who are all working together to make this an event to remember. The two-day event is a celebration of the OJHL with a number of events for fans of the league to enjoy that will showcase the past, present and future of the League of Choice,” said OJHL Commissioner Marty Savoy in a statement.

Selections will be made in the coming weeks. We’ll see if anyone hometown selections will be made.

