Official plan change recommended for proposed 127-unit seniors building

June 16, 2022 · 0 Comments

Low-density residential zone would be changed to institutional if approved by Council

By Zachary Roman

More housing for seniors could be coming to Caledon.

At the Town of Caledon’s June 14 Planning and Development Committee meeting, the Committee passed on consent a Town staff report recommending an Official Plan amendment be permitted for a company looking to build a seniors residence in Caledon East.

Wellings Planning Consultants submitted the amendment request on behalf of the property owners, Wyndham Holdings, who are proposing a three-storey, 127-unit seniors’ residence at 15728 Airport Road. The residence would be built on the west side of Airport Road, south of Hilltop Drive and north of Cranston Drive.

According to the Town staff report, the proposed seniors’ residence would provide a variety of different unit types and levels of care.

“The building will provide various levels of care including 26 units for ambulatory care, 21 units for memory care, and 80 units for independent living,” the report reads. Of those 80 independent units, 57 will be one-bedroom units and 23 will be two-bedroom units. The report goes on to note the following amenities are proposed by the developer for the residence: a games room, library, hair salon, shared dining facilities, and an internal courtyard.

“The parking area will include a total of 45 surface parking spaces. Access to the site will be accommodated through a single access onto Airport Road… the proposed development will be serviced with existing municipal infrastructure,” according the report.

The Town of Caledon would need to amend its Official Plan in order to permit the development of the seniors residence, as the current low-density residential zoning on the property only permits single detached and semi-detached dwellings, linked dwelling units, duplexes, and freehold townhouse units. The change to an institutional designation would allow for construction of the proposed building.

According to the Town staff report, the building would be an “H” shape, and 34,658.72 square feet in size. Surrounding it would be 48,502.18 square feet of landscaped areas, including its courtyard amenity area. The report notes staff’s opinion that the proposed development is an example of desirable settlement intensification.

“The Town’s Official Plan promotes residential intensification within the built-up area that better utilizes infrastructure and services, is compatible with land use patterns and enhances the community character of the settlement area,” the report reads. “…Furthermore, the Town will encourage special needs housing including housing for the elderly in locations with convenient access to existing or planned infrastructure, amenities, and support services. The proposed development contributes to the range of housing in Caledon and will provide housing for seniors. The proposed location has access to existing infrastructure, as well as nearby amenities and support services.”

The Town first received the amendment application on July 29, 2021 and it was deemed complete on October 5 of that year.

A residents’ meeting about the proposition was held by the Town on November 29, 2021, and a statutory public meeting about it was held on February 8, 2022.

Town Council is recommended to approve the official plan amendment at its June 28 meeting.

Readers Comments (0)