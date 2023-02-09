Northmen Minor lacrosse offers “Try it Days” for new players

By Brian Lockhart

Orangeville Northmen Minor Lacrosse offers an opportunity for youth who have never played the sport to come out, try it and see what it’s all about.

The Northmen are hosting Try it Days where kids can get a lacrosse stick in their hands and get a feel for the game.

With lacrosse being a very popular sport in Orangeville, this is a chance to meet some coaches and volunteers who keep the minor lacrosse system running and vibrant.

The sessions are free and available to boys and girls up to U15.

“The sessions are for our beginning age group which is U5, right up to U15,” explained Melissa Lackey, Director of Development with the Northmen. “It’s for anyone who has never picked up a stick or tried lacrosse. They can come to any of these sessions and pick up a stick for the first time. We’ll have coaches and volunteers there. It’s just to try lacrosse and get a feel for it. We want people to come out and try it.”

For many, it’s an opportunity to try the sport and see if a kid likes it before paying registration fees and joining a league.

“The parents might really love the sport, but the kids might not,” Melissa explained of how this will give youth a chance to try lacrosse before committing to a league or team. “Obviously we do this for recruitment purposes to get new fresh faces involved in the sport. We have people that have moved to Orangeville who may not know of the popularity of lacrosse.”

The sessions will teach the basics of lacrosse and how to use the stick and make passes. The training is appropriate for both box and field lacrosse.

The session will all take place indoors at local schools.

Sessions will continue at Island Lake Public School on Monday, February 13, and Monday, February 27.

Sessions will take place at Westside Secondary School on Saturday, February 11, and Saturday, February 25.

Visit www.northmenlacrosse.ca for age groups and registration information.

