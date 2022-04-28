North Dufferin Baseball League starting next week

April 28, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

The first pitch in the North Dufferin Baseball League will be thrown next week, as the Bolton Brewers head out on the road to take on the Creemore Padres.

The Brewers are coming off a very successful season, having won the NDBL championship last year.

The Brewers swept the New Lowell Knights in the finals, with 2-1, 4-1 and 12-0 victories to complete the sweep. The Brewers did not lose a single playoff game, having swept the Mansfield Cubs and the Barrie Angels in the previous two rounds.

Bolton was the top team in the league with an 8-2-0 record. The Brewers will take on Creemore on the road May 7 and will host the Clearview Orioles at North Hill Park in Bolton at 7:00 p.m.

As for the other Bolton club, the Bolton Dodgers will be in action as well against the Lisle Astros.

The Dodgers, who didn’t make the postseason last year, will be looking to turn things around this season to compete with their cross-town rivals.

In the NDBL junior division, the Caledon Nationals made it to the junior division finals, falling 8-3 to the Midland Twins.

In their first season in the league, the Nationals exceeded numerous expectations and instantly made a huge impact.

For this upcoming season, teams understand what to expect from this club moving forward. The Nationals will start their season at home in Bolton, up against the Creemore Padres on May 15.

First pitch is at 4:00 p.m. at North Hill Park in Bolton.

