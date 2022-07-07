NDBL Senior division will have a battle for final playoff berth

July 7, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

With most teams having five or six games left on the regular season schedule, the Senior division of North Dufferin Baseball League is gearing up for playoff mode with some teams assured of a spot in the playoffs and few others hoping to get a few wins and move up in the standings.

Only the top eight teams in the 13-team division will get a playoff berth when the regular season ends.

The New Lowell Knights are in the number one spot after a good season that brought them 14 wins and three losses so far.

They have some big competition with the Bolton Brewers, who are just one point behind for a second place standing and 13 wins for the season.

Another top contender are the Ivy Rangers who have won 13 games this year to accumulate 26 points so far this season.

They are followed by the Midland Mariners, the Creemore Padres, the Lisle Astros, and the Clearview Orioles.

It is going to be a battle for the number eight spot in the standings as it is still open depending on the final remaining games.

The Barrie Angles and the Owen Sound Baysox are separated by a single point and are in eighth and ninth spot respectively.

Either one of those teams could make the playoffs.

The Mansfield Cubs and the Clarksburg Blues both have nine points.

To get a shot at the playoffs they would pretty much have to win all their remaining games while the teams ahead of them would have to start losing.

In the basement, the Orillia Majors and Bolton Dodgers have won only two games each this year and have no chance of advancing.

The Senior division of the NDBL will play its final regular season games on July 23, 24, and those games have all been rescheduled from earlier in the season.

The playoffs will commence the following week.

Readers Comments (0)