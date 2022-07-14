NDBL hosts All-Star games day

July 14, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The North Dufferin Baseball League hosted its annual All-Star games on Saturday, July 9, at Gowan Memorial Park in Creemore.

In the Senior division, the East verses West nine inning game got underway at 1:00 p.m. and was dedicated in memory of Bailey Durocher, an Owen Sound player who died in a motorcycle accident on June 17.

The West opened the scoring in the second inning with two runs when Bryce Watson hit a home run. A second home run gave the West an early 3-0 lead.

The East battled back with an opening solo home run by Jesse Bartle followed by a dinger from Dylan Embury. Two more runs were scored to give the East a 4-3 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth inning the West plated two runs to tie the game and with the bases loaded, a misplayed ball to the shortstop hit by Brett Elliott ended the game when Tyson Pendleton crossed the plate.

The final was a 7-6 win for the East.

In addition to Bartle and Embury with home runs for the East, Ryan Barr singled, Jake Brennan doubled, and Aaron Arbon hit a single and double.

This was the fifth consecutive win for the West over the East.

In the junior game, it was the Dingers up against the Mavericks.

The Mavericks pounced early with a single run in the first frame followed by seven runs in the second inning. Another two were added in the third, four in the fourth, and a single in the sixth inning.

The Dingers scored with two runs in the second inning, a single in the fourth, two in the sixth, and one in the seventh.

The final was 15-6 for the Mavericks.

For his stellar pitching and batting performance, Payne of the Georgina Bulldogs was awarded the most valuable player title for the Mavericks.

Accardo of the Caledon Nationals picked up the title for the Dingers.

