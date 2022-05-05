NDBL announces schedule for 2022 season

By Brian Lockhart

The boys of summer are getting ready to play the 2022 season with a full line-up of teams in the North Dufferin Baseball League this summer.

The NDBL season gets underway on May 7, with three games on the schedule in the senior division.

Junior teams begin their season on May 15.

“The 2022 baseball season for the North Dufferin league begins May 7,” the NDBL said in a statement. “The league is excited for the return of a full-fledged year and complement of games.”

In the senior division, the loop will feature 13 teams hitting the diamond this summer.

The Ivy Leafs have asked for a leave of absence for this season, which was granted and they are expected to return next year.

The Ivy Rangers have returned to the list this season.

The senior division has two new teams in the line-up. With the addition of the Owen Sound Baysox and the Orillia Majors, the senior loop is quite wide-spread this season.

Returning teams in the senior division include Barrie Angels, Bolton Brewers, Bolton Dodgers, Clarskburg Blues, Clearview Orioles, Creemore Padres, Lisle Astros, Mansfield Cubs, Midland Mariners, and the New Lowell Knights.

The senior division will play a 24-game regular season before heading into the playoffs.

In the Junior division there are eight teams entered in this year’s competition. This includes a new entry – the Barrie Baycats. The Orillia Royals are also returning after taking a year off.

Returning teams include the Caledon Nationals, Creemore Padres, Georgina Bulldogs, Mansfield Cubs, Midland Twins, and the Orangeville Bengals.

The North Dufferin Baseball League has a long and storied history beginning with the League’s start back in 1930.

This makes the League one of the oldest continuous leagues in the country.

The Bolton Dodgers will again be making their home park at the diamond at the Tottenham Community Centre this season after having difficulty securing a diamond in Bolton.

