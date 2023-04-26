National Wildlife Centre is beneficiary of Council golf tourney

By Zachary Roman

Sick, injured and orphaned animals will be supported by this year’s Caledon Council Community Golf Tournament.

At Caledon Council’s April 25 meeting, the National Wildlife Centre (NWC) was announced as the primary recipient of Council’s annual golf tournament grant. The NWC will be receiving $75,000.

Mayor Annette Groves said in a media release that each year the Caledon Council Community Golf Tournament (CCCGT) greatly benefits Caledon by helping local organizations serve the community.

“I thank the Caledon Council Community Golf Committee members, sponsors, participants and supporters for their commitment and dedication,” said Groves.

The NWC currently operates a mobile wildlife veterinary clinic for injured, sick, or orphaned animals. The non-profit will be using the grant to establish a field wildlife hospital, which will allow it to accept animals from the public.

Dr. Sherri Cox, Medical Director and President of the NWC, and an assistant professor at the University of Guelph, said the NWC is very excited as the funding will enable it to offer more support for animals in need.

“National Wildlife Centre operates under four pillars: rehabilitation and surgery, conservation and education, knowledge creation and sharing, and emergency preparedness and response,” explained Cox. “With the new centre we will be able to admit sick and injured wild animals, (and) offer care and programs for the community.”

Lynn Kiernan, Ward 1 Councillor and CCCGT committee chair, said it means a great deal that Caledon has a local wildlife hospital.

“Caledon has many wildlife habitats and the new centre will help care for sick, injured or orphaned animals locally,” said Kiernan. “It will also feature education and programming suitable for both residents and visitors.”

In addition to the NWC, several secondary grant recipients for the CCCGT have been chosen. They are as follows: BGC Peel (Boys & Girls Club of Peel); Bolton Italian Cultural Centre; Caledon Concert Band Association; Cassie’s Place; Growing Opportunities for Adult Life Skills (GOALS); Host OFSSAA Provincial Championships; Humberview Secondary School; Mayfield Secondary School; Meaghan Zaremba Music Room; motionball (Marathon of Sport Caledon Event); and The Caledon Butterfly Project.

Beffort Scholarship recipients for the 2023 CCCGT are Victoria Angove and Kayla Emmerton.

Previous community organizations to be supported by the CCCGT grant include Abbeyfield House Caledon, Bethell Hospice, the Alton Legion and Caledon Meals on Wheels.

The 2023 CCCGT will be held on July 25 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, a golf course in Alton. For more information on sponsoring or participating in this year’s tournament can be found online at caledon.ca/golf.

