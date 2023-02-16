911 » Current & Past Articles

MP to hold town hall meeting addressing federal firearms legislation

February 15, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Legal firearms owners will have their chance to voice an opinion about the controversial federal Bill C-21 during a town hall meeting in Mono.

Bill C-21 is legislation introduced by the federal government that would ban a large number of rifles and shotguns used by hunters and sports shooters.

The Bill immediately came under fire from many groups, including hunting and sporting groups and opposition parties, that said the Bill goes too far and will ban rifles used for target sports and hunting.

Hunting associations have said hunting isn’t just a proud Canadian tradition, it’s a way of life for communities across this county.

The Liberal government backtracked and is now making changes to the Bill after opposition from groups across the county, including opposition from within the Liberal party that said the sweeping ban went too far.

Dufferin-Caledon MP Kyle Seeback is organizing a Town Hall meeting to discuss the Bill.

The meeting is open to the public.

The meeting will be held at the Dufferin Northern Peel Anglers & Hunters Association on Tuesday, February 21, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Association is located at 246147 Dufferin Road 16, in Mono.

