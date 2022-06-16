Current & Past Articles » General News

MP changes support, backs Polievre for Conservative leader

June 16, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Dufferin–Caledon MP Kyle Seeback has changed the candidate he’s supporting in the Conservative Leadership Race.

Seeback had initially backed Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, who joined the Conservative Party in 2006 as a Member of Parliament, as the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, but announced last week his support has changed to Pierre Polievre. 

“I believe there’s one candidate – one my constituents support – who can unite conservatives & Canadians to become our next PM. That’s @PierrePolievre,” MP Seeback tweeted. 

“Let’s put the divisiveness away, unite our movement behind #Pierre4PM & defeat Justin Trudeau to win the next election.”

When contacted for an interview regarding the change in support, Seeback said he was unavailable but provided a statement saying that he didn’t have much to add apart from his recent tweet other than that the “divisive nature” of the leadership campaign is not good.

“It’s time for Conservatives to unite. I believe we should unite around Pierre,” he told the Citizen in an email on June 10.



         

