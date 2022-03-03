MOTORIST CHARGED AFTER DRIVING INTO DITCH

March 3, 2022 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver involved in a single motor vehicle collision with impaired driving.

“On February 28, 2022, at approximately 6:47 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle into the ditch in the area of Mayfield Road and Mississauga Road in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “No injuries were reported. Since the officers suspected that the driver’s abilities were impaired, they were asked to provide a sample of their breath into an Approved Roadside Screening Device. As a result of the investigation, the driver was arrested for impaired driving and taken to a police station where further breath tests were conducted.”

Consequently, Darren Stevenson, 52, of Georgetown was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (B.A.C.) over 80 mg

The vehicle was impounded for seven days and the driver’s licence was suspended for a period of 90 days. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 12, 2022, to answer to the charge.

The charge has not been proven.

“Drivers are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving, especially when navigating winter weather changes. They can occur suddenly and dramatically in Ontario. Without warning, sudden storms and plunging temperatures can drastically change road conditions and reduce visibility. Driving too fast for the road conditions is the number one cause of winter collisions. Even on a sunny day, black ice is a constant danger and drivers should always assume it is present.”

CALEDON WELCOMES SIX NEW OFFICERS

Earlier this month, the Caledon Detachment of the OPP welcomed six new Provincial Constables who graduated on February 4, 2022 after completing their training at the Ontario Police College in Aylmer and the Ontario Provincial Police Academy in Orillia.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of six new officers from Class 494 to our ranks,” said Inspector Mike Garant, Commander of the Caledon Detachment. “They bring a variety of backgrounds, skills, and experiences and are committed to OPP’s mission to serve our province by protecting its citizens, upholding the law and preserving public safety. Each officer is assigned to a coach and they will be working together for the next 12 months. The new recruits are excited to begin their careers in the Town of Caledon. We encourage you to say hello as you see them in the community.”

Added Mayor Allan Thompson: “The addition of 6 new Officers to the Caledon detachment of the OPP is great news for our growing community. On behalf of council, staff and the entire community, I welcome these officers to our Town and thank them for their commitment to serving our citizens”.

PC Albuquerque-Hall

PC Albuquerque-Hall studied law and sociology at Carleton University. He grew up in this area but moved to the Ottawa region for his studies. He volunteered for an organization called Shelter Movers of Ottawa where he worked with victims of domestic violence. His background is British/Indian. He enjoys playing rugby and lacrosse. Prior to policing, he worked at a homeless shelter where he provided housing support to clients. A career in policing has been a childhood dream of his.

PC Ali

PC Ali grew up and lives in Brampton. Prior to policing, he was a behavioral clinician where he developed skill acquisition programs and implemented programming for adults and adolescents exhibiting severe aggression. He studied Law and Society from York University. He speaks Urdu, Hindi, and some Punjabi. He actively completes in jiu-jitsu and enjoys MMA. A career in policing has been a childhood dream for PC Ali.

PC Bonello

PC Bonello grew up in the GTA. Prior to policing, he was a truck driver for 13 years. He volunteered with Dufferin County Community Support Services for three years and has been assisting his elderly neighbours with various tasks such as yard maintenance and snow removal. He also volunteered his time with a local Orangeville food company assisting with making deliveries. He enjoys everything outdoors and playing drums. He is the first police officer in his family.

PC Brar

PC Brar grew up in Brampton and speaks Punjabi, Hindi, and Urdu. He’s part of the Sikh community. He studied Psychology at York University and Occupational Therapy/Physio Assistance at Humber College. He previously volunteered for Big Brothers Big Sisters and at a food bank where he also worked with at-risk youth. He’s a sports enthusiast.

PC Rae

If you can’t find PC Rae, you’ll find him at the gym. His passions are in health and wellness. Prior to joining the OPP, he was in the fitness industry. He held a variety of positions including managing two supplement store locations and sales. He holds a Bachelor in Communications from Wilfrid Laurier University.

PC Wright

PC Wright is originally from Collingwood. He speaks some French and is an avid sports fan. He spent time in the US for his post-secondary education and became a baseball umpire where he umpired professionally. He’s the referee in chief for a local hockey league.

“The OPP is an equal opportunity employer dedicated to ensuring open, accessible, equitable and respectful workplaces, and is committed to reflecting the diverse communities it serves. We encourage applications from members of our diverse communities, including Indigenous Peoples, persons with disabilities, women, persons from racialized groups, 2SLGBTQ+ persons, those who are able to speak fluently in another language, and anyone committed to a rewarding career in public service.

“The OPP actively recruits and interviews potential candidates throughout the year. Upon successful completion of the Recruitment Process, each Provincial Constable recruit must successfully complete the required training programs at both the Provincial Police Academy and the Ontario Police College.”

For more information on the OPP hiring process, visit www.opp.ca/careers.

Readers Comments (0)