motionball registration now open for September event

By Robert Belardi

Motionball Marathon of Sport Caledon registration is open, as the prestigious event is coming to Edelweiss Park for the first time on September 17.

This event is designed to bring together the community in a multi-sport tournament over the course of one day to raise awareness and fund for Special Olympics athletes across Canada.

When registering, patrons can register as a Team Captain if they wish and their job is to recruit 10 team members to their squad.

You may register either as a standard team or a corporate team. A standard team requires each participant to donate $50 each to help your team reach the goal of raising $1,000.

A corporate team on the other hand, requires a donation $1,000 off the hop, and your organization would receive online and onsite logo recognition.

Mayoral candidate Annette Groves, along with another Caledon resident Jason Scorcia, have partnered with the Bolton Village Residents’ Association to further plan out the day.

Scorcia, is a Special Olympics athlete and gold medallist in golf at the 2017 Provincial Summer Games in Peel. He is the vice president of Jason’s Quest, designed to further support motionball and the Special Olympics.

“I think it’s really exciting we’re bringing this event to Caledon. I think it’s such a great initiative to bring into communities and have the community and businesses get involved. Bringing this new initiative has so many opportunities in a corporate scene or just bringing out friends and family to educate those in the community,” said Taylor Lys, Events and Social Media Coordinator for motionball for Special Olympics.

“We’re really looking forward to bringing this to Caledon and looking for motionball to grow more as a whole.”

Since 2002, motionball has donated $15 million to Special Olympics Canada Foundation. Funds have been donated to grassroots programs, to raising awareness and to protecting the long-term goals of this initiative.

To register today, visit motionball.com/caledon.

