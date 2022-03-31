MISCHIEF INVESTIGATION

March 31, 2022 · 0 Comments

Between February 5 and February 14, 2022, officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to two reports of mischief on the Albion Hills Conservation property.

Caledon OPP is seeking assistance in identifying a suspect, believed to be operating a white Mazda.

“The first incident occurrence occurred on February 4, 2022 at approximately 11:15 p.m. when the suspect was observed by video surveillance entering the property,” say Police. “Multiple building and vehicle windows were damaged by the discharge of a BB gun. In the evening hours of February 11, 2022, another similar incident involving a BB gun occurred. This time, windows of heavy equipment on site were damaged.”

If you can identify the suspect or have any information regarding the incident, please contact the Caledon OPP Street Crime Unit at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.

IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged several drivers over the last week with impaired operation.

“On March 25, 2022, at approximately 7:08 a.m., a concerned motorist contacted police to report a vehicle being operated in a poor manner, consistent with impaired driving,” say Police. “Officers located the vehicle on Highway 50. Grounds were formed to arrest the driver for impaired operation by drugs and they were transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment for further testing by a Drug Recognition Expert officer.”

As a result of the investigation, Linda Elmaleh, 53, of Toronto, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – drugs

“The following day, on March 26, 2022, at approximately 2:07 p.m., another motorist reported concerning driving behaviors to police on Humber Station Road. Officers located the vehicle and formed grounds to believe that the driver’s ability were impaired. The driver was arrested and taken to the Caledon OPP Detachment where breath tests were conducted.”

As a result, Troy Harris, 49, of Orangeville, was changed with:

Operator while impaired – alcohol

Operator while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Fail to report damage to property on highway

No mud guards

The two involved vehicles were impounded for seven days and the driver’s licences were suspended for a period of 90 days. Both accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on June 9, 2022, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

“Caledon OPP would like to thank the members of the public who reported these two incidents. These two calls to police played a critical role in taking these two drivers off the road.

“Drivers who are impaired by drugs or alcohol continue to pose a significant threat on Ontario roads. In order to enhance the OPP’s ability to detect and evaluate drug-impaired drivers, the organization continues to expand the Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) program and increase the number of officers trained in Standardized Field Sobriety Testing (SFST).”

If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1 to report it.

COLLISION WITH TREE

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver involved in a single motor vehicle collision with impaired operation.

“On March 24, 2022, at approximately 4:46 p.m., Caledon OPP was alerted of a vehicle that had collided with a tree in the area of Highway 50 and Industrial Road in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “While on scene, the officer suspected that the driver’s abilities were impaired, and asked for a breath sample into an Approved Roadside Screening Device. As a result of the investigation, the driver was arrested for impaired operation and taken to the Caledon OPP Detachment where further breath tests were conducted.”

As a result, Terry Wasilishin, 52, of Tottenham, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (B.A.C.) over 80 mg

The vehicle was impounded for seven days and the driver’s licence was suspended for a period of 90 days. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on June 9, 2022, to answer to the charge.

The charge has not been proven.

“The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education,” say Police. “Drivers are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving.”

