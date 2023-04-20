Lucas Macklem Stars on the Basketball Court and in the Classroom for the Hall CSS Wolfpack

Caledon Citizen’s Student Athlete of the Week

By Jim Stewart

Wolfpack Basketball Coach Michael MacKenzie invested in his team’s future when sophomore Lucas Macklem was chosen to play Senior Boys Basketball this year at Robert F. Hall CSS.

Macklem, a multisport athlete who also runs track and plays volleyball for the Wolfpack and competes on the soccer pitch for Caledon FC, established himself as a foundation upon which Coach MacKenzie can build for the next two years.

The Wolfpack’s Head Basketball Coach explained how this young player’s prolific scoring talents not only earned him a spot on the team’s roster, but also on the senior team’s starting five.

“Lucas is only a Grade 10 student, but he is a starter on the Senior Boys Basketball Team. He was the team’s highest scorer and ranked second highest in 3-pointers made. He can play and defend at multiple positions.”

Macklem’s versatility on offence and defence – as well as his outside shooting acumen – made him a valuable asset for the Wolfpack in his first season on the Senior team.

However, Macklem is much more than a high-scoring basketball player.

Coach MacKenzie emphasized Macklem’s academic prowess: “Lucas was an Honour Roll student last year with an 85% average. He is on pace for Honour Roll again this year. Lucas also plays on multiple sports within and outside of the school all while maintaining a high academic average.”

In addition to his “skill level” in the classroom and on the court, Coach MacKenzie highlighted Macklem’s prodigious scoring in a Wolfpack uniform.

“Lucas had five 30+ point games this season. This is impressive at the high school level and even more impressive as a Grade 10 player. He played an instrumental part of the team placing 3rd at the Kawartha Classic 64- team tournament.”

Lucas Macklem took time from his very busy athletic and academic schedule of maintaining an 85% average, playing rep soccer for Caledon FC, and competing for three Elite basketball teams—AAA Brampton Breakdown; AAA Halton Canada, and AAU Burloak – to answer our interview questions as The Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week:

Caledon Citizen: What qualities did you demonstrate in your sports season to earn Student-Athlete of the Week honors?

Lucas Macklem: I think I demonstrated many different qualities: leadership, dedication, hard work, and perseverance.

Caledon Citizen: What were your key statistics and performance moments from the 2022-23 season that you are most proud of?

Lucas Macklem: I think a huge game I’m proud of is the game against d’Youville. Coach Mackenzie can agree that the team played well and with tremendous energy and that’s what kept us in the game. I finished with 34 pts, hitting a clutch transition 3 to give us the lead in the last 30 seconds. Unfortunately, we fell just short losing to a buzzer-beating layup.

Caledon Citizen: In addition to your high school sports team, what other community teams do you play for and at what level?

Lucas Macklem: I play for three other basketball teams outside of school: Brampton Breakdown; playing AAA in NPH finishing third in the league; playing up two years for Halton Canada Elite; AAA rep and AAU team; and Burloak AAU. I also play soccer with Caledon FC.

Caledon Citizen: How would you describe yourself as a student at Robert F. Hall? To which sports teams and clubs do you belong?

Lucas Macklem: I like to think of myself as a good student, I’ve been an Honor Roll student all throughout elementary school and high school so far. I’m very dedicated to school and basketball and I expect to do well in both. For RF Hall, I’ve also played on the junior volleyball team, and now on the track team.

Caledon Citizen: What are your post-secondary plans regarding prospective academic/athletic destinations?

Lucas Macklem: I hope to continue to work hard and hopefully get a scholarship to a university in the United States. My dream is to go D1 and I think I’m on the right path.

Caledon Citizen: Who is your role model in terms of the person you admire the most?

Lucas Macklem: I don’t just have one specific role model; I have many. I look up to many of my coaches, teachers, and my parents. They support and teach me different life lessons and they encourage me every day to be the best I can possibly be. I look up to athletes like Kobe and MJ because of how great they became and it shows that hard work pays off.

Caledon Citizen: How do you feel about being nominated as the Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week?

Lucas Macklem: It feels really good actually. I wasn’t expecting it at all, but it’s kinda cool. I’m very happy and excited about being nominated Student-Athlete of the Week.

